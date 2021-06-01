Artisan Children's Theater Announces THE RAINBOW FISH Musical

Artisan Children's Theater presents THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst.

With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is the most beautiful fish in all of the ocean, and the only one of his kind. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share his vibrant, shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy that no one adores him anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps him learn that it's far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.

The show runs Saturday, June 5 through Saturday, July 3, 2021. Performances will be Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:00pm, and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm.

Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com.