Artisan Children's Theater Announces Auditions For RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER, JR.!

Artisan Children's Theater has announced auditions for RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR.

Music & Lyrics by Johnny Marks | Script Adaptation by Robert Penola

Arrangements by Timothy Splain | Orchestrations by William C. White

Based on the animated television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" adapted from the story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks.

Developed by Character Arts Creations, LLC

Directed by Joshua Maxwell

"An adventure that teaches us that what makes you different

can be what makes you special!"

AUDITION DATES: Monday, October 11 and Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

· Audition form and more information on line at https://www.artisanct.com/auditions

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053.

· Rehearsals begin Monday, October 25, 2021 and will generally be Monday - Friday evenings, and Saturdays from 9:00am-1:00pm.

· Age Range 8-18

PRODUCTION DATES:

November 26 - December 30, 2021 Performances will be Fridays at 5pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12pm (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), Tuesdays the 7th and 14th at 12pm, December 20-23 at 12pm, and December 27-30 at 12pm.

AUDITIONS:

· Be prepared to sing 16 bars from a Broadway or Disney song in the style of the show that best displays your vocal ability.

· No accompanist will be provided, so actors are asked to bring a CD or an electronic device with their accompaniment. No singing a cappella please.

· Actors will also be doing readings from the script, so it is encouraged that everyone auditioning is familiar with the material. Audition sides will be posted on the ACT website.

· Possible dance audition.

Please bring your conflict information with you to the audition. It is critical that you let Artisan Children's Theater know all of your conflicts at the auditions. Artisan Children's Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas," Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas!

ROLES AVAILABLE:

Sam - The story's narrator - and a snowman. Vocal range top: C5, Vocal range bottom: B3

Santa Claus - Needs no introduction! Vocal range top: D5, Vocal range bottom: B3

Mrs. Claus - Santa's wife.

Donner - Rudolph's father and a member of the team who pulls Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve.

Mrs. Donner - Rudolph's mother.

Young Rudolph - The hero of the story. This lovable misfit struggles to fit in due to his glowing, red nose. Vocal range top: B4, Vocal range bottom: G#3

Rudolph - The hero of the story. This lovable misfit struggles to fit in due to his glowing, red nose. Vocal range top: D5, Vocal range bottom: A#3

Bumble - The Abominable Snow Monster.

Hermey - An elf who doesn't want to make toys; he wants to be a dentist! Vocal range top: D5,

Vocal range bottom: G#3

Boss Elf - Hermey's boss. He is very dedicated to making toys for Santa.

Fireball - One of the yearlings. He is not particularly nice to Rudolph after his glowing nose is revealed.

Clarice - A doe who takes a liking to Rudolph in spite of his glowing, red nose. Vocal range top: C5, Vocal range bottom: B3

Elves - Santa's helpers. Vocal range top: C5, Vocal range bottom: B3

Coach Comet - The coach in charge of training the yearlings.

Clarice's Father - Does not care for Rudolph and his shiny nose.

Yukon Cornelius - A prospector in the hunt for silver and gold. Vocal range top: D5, Vocal range bottom: C4

King Moonracer - Cares about the Misfit Toys on the island.

Charlie-In-The-Box - The sentry on the Island of Misfit Toys. Sad to be named Charlie instead of Jack. Vocal range top: B4, Vocal range bottom: C4

Dolly - One of the Misfit Toys. Vocal range top: G4, Vocal range bottom: E4

Cowboy - One of the Misfit Toys. Vocal range top: G4, Vocal range bottom: E4

Train - One of the Misfit Toys.

Plane - One of the Misfit Toys.

Bird-Fish - One of the Misfit Toys.

Spotted Elephant - One of the Misfit Toys.

Ensemble - Herald Reporter, Chicago Reporter, Daily Mail Reporter, Daily News Reporter, Chronicler Reporter, Reindeer (including Reindeer 1, Reindeer 2, Reindeer 3), Elves (including Elf 1, Elf 2, Elf 3, Elf 4, and Aviator Elf), Yearlings, Misfit Toys