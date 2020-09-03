Archives Undermain Presents the Streaming Production of WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION… 

The show will stream from September 16 –October 4, 2020.

Undermain Theatre is thrilled to bring our first streaming show of our 2020 season to Dallas audiences. From our 2013/14 Season, an archival performance video of Undermain's production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's controversial play which explores the German colonization and genocide of South West Africa. Please be advised that racial themes and harsh language are explored. The archival video of We Are Proud to Present a Presentation...by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury will stream from September 16 -October 4, 2020.

A troupe of young actors gears up to portray the extermination of the Herero tribe of Namibia. They're passionate. Energetic. They've got piles of research. But what do they really know about being black Africans under German colonization? Is it possible to identify with the victims of history? What about the villains? There is danger in the game they're playing, and fraught racial histories threaten to tear the troupe apart. As the actors dive further in, this inventive play becomes a hilarious and head-spinning nightmare of identity.

We are Proud to Present a Presentation... carries the full title of: We are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as South-West Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915.

This production was directed by Undermain Artistic Associate Dylan Key and designed by Robert Winn. The cast includes Jake Buchanan, Blake Hackler, Shannon Kearns, Ivuoma Okoro, Christopher Dontrell Piper, and Bryan Pitts.

Tickets are available at www.undermain.com. Tickets are $15.

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You