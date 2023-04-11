Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amphibian Stage Spotlights The Future Of American Theatre, Announcing 15 Artists Featured In Summer Arts Festival

After reviewing submissions from across the country, Amphibian Stage names the 5 playwrights and 10 actors whose work will be featured in SparkFest '23.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Amphibian Stage Spotlights The Future Of American Theatre, Announcing 15 Artists Featured In Summer Arts Festival

After a nationwide search, Amphibian Stage announces the 15 artists selected to share their talents at SparkFest 2023. 5 writers and 10 actors were selected among a high volume of applicants, both locally and nationwide.

Artistic Director Kathleen Culebro remarked on making these decisions. "In our 24 years of business, I've never received so many play submissions or had so many talented actors share their work with us. This is the first year we are focusing on a specific people group for SparkFest, so we had no idea what the turnout would be. Not only did the artists show up but their work is even more thrilling than I could've imagined. I'm giddy at the thought of these immensely talented individuals coming together to amaze and inspire the city of Fort Worth."

Playwrights whose submissions were selected will receive time with actors and directors to fine tune their plays. After the rehearsal process, their work is presented for the public (including invited artistic theatre leaders from across the country).

Actors invited to compete in person will perform monologues, scenes, and "cold readings" (when an actor has very little time to prepare material) for the public. The 1st Place winner will receive $5000; the 2nd place finalist will receive $4000; the 3rd place finalist will receive $3000; audience favorite will receive $1000. Finalists will be judged by notable figures in the performing arts industry from outside of Texas.

The judging panel is made up of Taylor Blackman, Spencer Gualdoni, Kate Moore Heaney, and Sharifa Yasmin.



New Season Tickets On-Sale Now for the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season Photo
New Season Tickets On-Sale Now for the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season
New season tickets are on sale now for the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!
Meisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This June Photo
Meisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This June
Is it time to take your acting skills to the next level?  Register now for the seven-week Meisner Acting Technique class at WaterTower Theatre and start taking control of your craft now!
Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7 Photo
Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7
Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America has announced, back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record breaking out one week run in 2019 returns to Dallas for a limited engagement August 1-6, 2023 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.
Undermain Theatre Announces Its 40th Season Photo
Undermain Theatre Announces Its 40th Season
Celebrating 40 years of light underground with a landmark anniversary season, Undermain Theatre will present its 40th season of cutting edge performance in September. Our season, from the fall of 2023 to the summer of 2024, will be a season of unlimited boundaries and will find us working both with long time collaborators as well as artists and voices new to the Undermain.

More Hot Stories For You


New Season Tickets On-Sale Now for the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass SeasonNew Season Tickets On-Sale Now for the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season
April 11, 2023

New season tickets are on sale now for the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!
Meisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This JuneMeisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This June
April 7, 2023

Is it time to take your acting skills to the next level?  Register now for the seven-week Meisner Acting Technique class at WaterTower Theatre and start taking control of your craft now!
Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7
April 6, 2023

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America has announced, back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record breaking out one week run in 2019 returns to Dallas for a limited engagement August 1-6, 2023 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.
Undermain Theatre Announces Its 40th SeasonUndermain Theatre Announces Its 40th Season
April 6, 2023

Celebrating 40 years of light underground with a landmark anniversary season, Undermain Theatre will present its 40th season of cutting edge performance in September. Our season, from the fall of 2023 to the summer of 2024, will be a season of unlimited boundaries and will find us working both with long time collaborators as well as artists and voices new to the Undermain.
Performing Arts Fort Worth Presents HADESTOWN This SummerPerforming Arts Fort Worth Presents HADESTOWN This Summer
April 6, 2023

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced that tickets are on sale now for HADESTOWN, making its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement June 27 – July 2 as the final show of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.
share