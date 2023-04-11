Amphibian Stage Spotlights The Future Of American Theatre, Announcing 15 Artists Featured In Summer Arts Festival

After a nationwide search, Amphibian Stage announces the 15 artists selected to share their talents at SparkFest 2023. 5 writers and 10 actors were selected among a high volume of applicants, both locally and nationwide.

Artistic Director Kathleen Culebro remarked on making these decisions. "In our 24 years of business, I've never received so many play submissions or had so many talented actors share their work with us. This is the first year we are focusing on a specific people group for SparkFest, so we had no idea what the turnout would be. Not only did the artists show up but their work is even more thrilling than I could've imagined. I'm giddy at the thought of these immensely talented individuals coming together to amaze and inspire the city of Fort Worth."



Playwrights whose submissions were selected will receive time with actors and directors to fine tune their plays. After the rehearsal process, their work is presented for the public (including invited artistic theatre leaders from across the country).



Actors invited to compete in person will perform monologues, scenes, and "cold readings" (when an actor has very little time to prepare material) for the public. The 1st Place winner will receive $5000; the 2nd place finalist will receive $4000; the 3rd place finalist will receive $3000; audience favorite will receive $1000. Finalists will be judged by notable figures in the performing arts industry from outside of Texas.

The judging panel is made up of Taylor Blackman, Spencer Gualdoni, Kate Moore Heaney, and Sharifa Yasmin.