Rialto Theatre Announces December Program

The Rialto Theatre has announced its upcoming programme for December 2020. Check out the full lineup below!

Learn more at https://www.rialto.com.cy/.

4 The Whales of August SATIRIKO THEATRE

fri 18:30 (100')

Bringing together on stage five acclaimed Cypriot actors, David Berry's The Whales of August directed by Nikos Karageorgos and translated by Fotis Fotiou, pays tribute to life and love that lasts eternally and defeats time.

€15 | €12 (supporters, students and pensioners)





5 Trigonopsaroulis THEATRO TSEPIS (4-7years)

sat 17:00 (45')

Invented by Greek writer Vagelis Iliopoulos and presented on stage by Theatro Tsepis, Trigonopsaroulis shows us the way to diversity, love for all people, self-respect, forgiveness and acceptance. Directed by: Marios Theocharous. In Greek.

€ 8





12 & 13 Things I know to be true CYPRUS THEATRE ORGANISATION

sat-sun 17:30 (135') 16+

Andrew Bovell's Things I know to be true is a poignant and tender drama portraying the universal story of an Australian family. Any spectator will identify and relate to the characters, finding something familiar in their ties. Directed by Maria Kyriakou and translated by Vaios Liapis.

€12 / 6





15 Develop. Develop Again. Develop Better (Developing in Cyprus)

tue 18:30 (80')

Four one-act plays written by Cypriot playwrights, are presented in the form of staged readings. Stephanos Stavridis, Avgi Lilli, Maria A. Ioannou and Yiorgos Trillidis focus on "development" in Cyprus. Directed by Paris Erotokritou and Maria Kyriakou. In Greek.

€ 7





16 The Women Clare Boothe Luce

wed 19:00 (100')

Based on a 1936 play by Clare Boothe Luce called "The Women". Secrets, gossip, and intrigues - are an integral part of any female society. Some topics provide endless inspiration for books, movies, songs, and theatre plays. We focused on two of them - marriage and female friendship. What value these have in modern society? Is friendship stronger than love? In Russian.

Director: Stasy Tikolenko

Actors: Katasonova Olga, Filatova Mila, Cemodanova Vera, Mussina Viktoria, Razina Liubov, Razina Marianna, Efremova Maria, Efremova Veronika, Koricneva Elena, Ktavciuka?? Alina, Vertova Julia.

€30 / 25





18 -19 7th Jazz and World Music Showcase

fri - sat 18:30

Organised by the Cultural Services of the MoECSY, the Cyprus Music Information Centre and the Rialto Theatre, the 7th Jazz and World Music Showcase presents the very best of Cypriot contemporary music.

In the framework of the Showcase two jam sessions will be held at Art Studio 55 (next to Rialto) after the end of the main programme.

€ 10 / 8





20 Sea Wall by Simon Stephens

sun 19:00 (40')

In the Sea Wall, Simon Stephens attempts an honest exploration of a father's loss addressing with exceptional sensitivity, humour and insightfulness the challenges and the joy of being a father. Directed and translated by Maria Iole Karolidou.

€10 / 8





22 LAMBROS

tue 19:00 (60')

Lambros is a young man employed as false witness in a trial-fixing ring. Everything works just fine, until things stop working just fine. Lambros is trapped. What has occurred? What is true and what is false? What is freedom, and what does its absence signify? Directed by Myrto Papachristoforou.

€10 / 8





Shows View More Cyprus Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You