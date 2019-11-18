Rialto Theatre Announces December Program

Rialto has announced its December lineup. Check out the listings below!

1 Mariza Rizou

sun 20:30 (120')

Another summer filled with journeys has come and passed. Now, bringing with her an abundance of beautiful images and energy, Mariza Rizou carries on through autumn and winter! In parallel with the release of her third personal album, she sets out on a tour of Greece and Cyprus. €20 / 14

4-5 fountains of mojitos Evie Demetriou

wed - thu 20:30 (50') On Stage

When do four dancers on stage become four women on stage? When does a dance group become a women's gathering? When does the personal become shared and the collective become personal? The new project of Evie Demetriou explores how four women share intimacies about friendship, love, sexuality.

Concept/ Choreography: Evie Demetriou

In collaboration with performers: Rania Glymitsa, Milena Ugren Koulas,

Julia Brendle, Eleftheria Socratous

Dramaturgy: Guy Cools, Lighting Design: Aleksandar Jotovic, Photo: Pavlos Vrionides. € 7 / 5

6 From Brahms to Hadjidakis

fri 19 :30 (70')

Maria Chimonidou on the piano, Yiannis Myralis on the saxophone, Manolis Neophytou on the piano and Daphne Seisou singing present a special programme for children and adults alike, featuring the familiar dances of Brahms and Dvořák, as well as songs by Mikis Theodorakis and Manos Hatzidakis. €12 / 8

8 And so ..... this is Christmas / The Choir of Dreams

sun 20:30 (105')

The Choir of Dreams and Elena Solea present one hundred voices on stage with live orchestral accompaniment, featuring the Children's Choir of Dreams and Marina Kyriakidou Dance Studio. The performance encompasses an array of Christmas songs from the Greek and international repertoire, replete with joy and love, set to transfer the audiene to the warmth of the Christmas spirit, to winter's snowy landscape. € 20/18

10 All about Eve / Ivo van Hove /NT Live

tue 20:00 (120')

Gillian Anderson and Lily James lead in All About Eve, broadcast adapted and directed by Ivo van Hove, that tells the story of Margo Channing, a true star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there's Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve... don't you...?

Τhis new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove, asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

With Greek and English subtitles.

With the support of the British Council & British High Commission in Cyprus. € 10 / 8

11 La La World 2 / CLASSIC BEAT YOUTH FESTIVAL 5

wed 20:30 (60')

A sequel to La La World - Musics of the world show, performed in the context of the Classic Beat Youth Festival 5. The new repertoire, inspired from diverse music traditions from around the world, includes a wide range of songs, performed either a capella or with music accompaniment. A joint collaboration of "Epilogi" children's choir, the women's vocal ensemble Cantus Novus Femina and the Concordia String Quartet, conducted by Angelina Nicolaidou.

Featuring Andri Hadjiandreou on the piano and Natasa Hadjiandreou on percussion. €12 / 7

13 Still Waiting / Roula Kleovoulou

fri 20:30 (45')

On the 20th anniversary of "Chorotheatro Omada Pente", Roula Kleovoulou takes the stage at Rialto alongside seven dancers who are vainly waiting for something to happen, someone to come, something to change. This is a game that relates to the sphere of the absurd, drawing inspiration from Samuel Beckett's play Waiting for Godot.

Choreography: Roula Kleovoulou

Music: Chris Cara - Soundscape Studios, Dramaturgy: Chloe Melidou

Dancers: Magda Argyridou, Elena Gavriel, Mari Georgiou, Vicky Kala, Chloe Melidou, Joshua Steliou, Hassan Hassasin. € 10

14-15 ΜAN(N)A / Εργαστήρι Παραδοσιακού Χορού ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΑ

sat - sun 20:30 (90')

Following the successful production of the EPI-MENONTES project, the show MAN(N)A is put on based upon an idea and concept of Yiorgos Yiallourides. MAN(N)A assembles dancers, musicians, choral singers and actors from Cyprus and Greece. Dance (traditional and contemporary), music (traditional, religious, contemporary), speech (poetic, theatrical and prose) are fused into a multimodal production to praise the manifold figure of the Mother.

Directed by: Marios Theocharous. € 15/12

19 Christmas Concerts /Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

thu 20:30 (90')

Christmas is a time of joy, love, a festivity of giving, of coming closer together. Nothing can tune us into this beautiful spirit better than music! So, let us warm our hearts with the "angelic" Mass of the Children by English composer John Rutter and a special selection of Christmas songs. Celebrate the Christmas season with these delightful musical works presented to you by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, three marvelous choirs, and two amazing soloists!

Conductor: Jens Georg Bachmann, Music instruction: Angelina Nicolaidou, Soloists: Ayşe Göknur Shanal (soprano), Alex Moskofian (baritone). € 12/ 7/ 5

21 Christmas | Limassol Music School Marios Tokas

sat 20:30 (75')

Just like every Christmas, so too this year, the Music School of Limassol puts on a Christmas show, having as participants its Music Ensembles. Music instruction and conducting by the School's music teachers. € 5

22 Amahl and the Night Visitors

Sun 19:00 (60')

Kyrenia Opera of New York returns to Cyprus for this timeless Christmas story. The lives of Amahl, a disabled boy, and his mother will change forever when they are visited by three mysterious kings from the East. Originally written for television, Amahl and the Night Visitors is one of Menotti's most accessible and entertaining operas, certain to amuse audiences of all ages and bring them closer to the enchanting world of opera. Featuring thirteen year old Janki Namboodiripad in the title role and Zoe Nicolaidou, soprano, as the mother.

With: Andreas Aroditis, tenor - King Kaspar

Stavros Mantis, baritone - King Melchior

Andreas Zenios, baritone - King Balthazar

Konstantinos Chrysostomou - The Page

and the Young Voices of Kyrenia Opera - Chorus of Shepherds and Villagers.

€17 / 12 (a??€ 20 / 15 on the day of the performance)





Related Articles Shows View More Cyprus Stories

More Hot Stories For You