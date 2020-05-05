Artists in Cuba Get Creative With Rooftop and Balcony Performances During Lockdown

Artists in Cuba have taken to their rooftops and balconies to create their own performances while the country remains on lockdown, Reuters reports.

A pair of twins in the Acosta Dance Company, Alejandro and Leticia Silva, have been rehearsing ballet on the terrace of their apartment.

"Now it has been easier for me to collaborate with my sister when it comes to doing choreography," Alejandro said. "To know what we are thinking when it comes to dancing, when it comes to training... as we do it together, more united."

Fellow Acosta artist Arelys Hernandez has also been inspired to choreograph.

"I think that the dissatisfaction of being locked up in all this will motivate creating," Hernandez said. "And surely the choreographers are going to take advantage of those feelings that we have accumulated during all this time of confinement."

Another artist, saxophonist Michel Herrera, has taken to performing on his rooftop for his elderly neighbors.

"I think that somehow the times changed, or this time made us all change," he said. "I am used to working with different musicians, with big bands, making arrangements and productions where many people get together, and currently I am taking advantage of my time from home, working alone."

