Video: Segerstrom Center For the Arts Celebrates 10 Years of Disney Musicals in Schools

Segerstrom Center For the Arts has released a documentary on the 10 year anniversary of its Disney Musicals in Schools program. Check out the video here!

Since 2014, Segerstrom Center for the Arts has presented this special opportunity that introduces the collaborative art of musical theater to Orange County schools with the aim of strengthening arts programming and developing partnerships among students, faculty, staff and the greater community.

Each year, four elementary schools are selected to participate free of charge. Schools receive a 17-week residency which culminates in a 30-minute Disney KIDS Musical at your school site. Working with professional SCFTA Teaching Artists, your school faculty will build skills necessary to produce a musical theater show starring your students. Through this process, students develop self-confidence, practice collaboration, and strengthen speaking and reading skills while learning musical theater techniques.

