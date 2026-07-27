South Coast Repertory Unveils Board Officers and New Trustees for 2026/27 Season

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South Coast Repertory has announced its Board of Trustees officers for the 2026/27 season, led by incoming Board President Giulia Newton, as well as five new trustees joining the board.

Newton succeeds Talya Nevo-Hacohen, who served as Board President for the past three years. Joining Newton on the Executive Committee are Nickie Williams as Vice President-Advancement, Lea Kong as Vice President-Development, Tim Kay as Vice President-Finance, and Susan Shieldkret as Vice President-Community Relations.

The theatre also announced the appointment of five new trustees: Mike Gray, Paula Orologas, Bill Schenker, Jen Sternshein, and Michelle Williams.

Newton joined South Coast Repertory's Board of Trustees in 2022. A healthcare executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience, she has also served on the board of the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Managing Director Suzanne Appel said Newton's strategic leadership experience and longtime commitment to the theatre made her well suited to lead the board. She also welcomed the incoming trustees, citing their leadership experience and commitment to the organization.

The newly appointed trustees bring backgrounds in real estate, finance, law, philanthropy, and the arts. Among them are retired real estate developer Mike Gray; Capital Group executive Paula Orologas; retired actor and former Olympic skier Bill Schenker; attorney Jen Sternshein; and retired attorney and nonprofit leader Michelle Williams.

South Coast Repertory also announced its 2026/27 season, which includes Into the Woods, Blind Runner, A Christmas Carol, Mother Russia, The Importance of Being Earnest, How I Became a Pirate, Three-headed Monster, The Ingenue, Hamlet, and three performances by Hershey Felder. The theatre's annual Pacific Playwrights Festival is scheduled for April 30–May 2, 2027.

South Coast Repertory is located in the David Emmes/Martin Benson Theatre Center at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

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