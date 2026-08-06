The Lido Theater to Expand Live Lineup with Comedy and Music Acts

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A new era of live entertainment continues at The Lido Theater, Newport Beach's iconic, recently restored Art Deco venue. Operated by Hollywood Producer Joseph 'McG' Nichol and Jordan Otterbein of River Jetty Restaurant Group, which took over operations in 2024,

The Lido Theater has already brought an exceptional lineup of artists to the stage, including two sold-out David Spade shows this past June, and will usher in additional programming, reflecting a strong demand for the venue's growing entertainment offerings.

With a wide, ever-expanding lineup of concerts and comedy, the theater has shows planned into 2027, featuring renowned performers including comedians Billy Gardell, Morgan Jay and Margaret Cho as well as musicians Al Di Meola, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Pete Yorn, further cementing The Lido Theater as a leading live entertainment destination in Orange County.

"We're excited to welcome these incredible artists to the stage," said Otterbein. 'From nationally recognized comedians to acclaimed musicians, we've curated a lineup that offers something for every kind of fan while showcasing the unique atmosphere that makes The Lido Theater unlike any other venue in Orange County.'

Inside the beautifully restored Lido Theater, every seat feels close to the stage, creating an intimate, electric experience for concerts, comedy and film alike. With no drink minimums and convenient parking, it offers a refreshingly accessible and effortless night out in Newport Beach.

Additionally, the inaugural charity concerts, Lido Legacy Live featuring The Righteous Brothers - Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, will be held at The Lido Theater on Thursday, Sept. 10, and Friday, Sept. 11, benefiting the Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard Scholarship Program and Friends of OASIS Senior Center in Newport Beach.

Fall-Winter 2026-2027 Live Entertainment Schedule

With additional shows announced regularly, the current lineup includes:

Prince Again - Prince Tribute: August 7, 2026

Jake Shimabukuro: August 9, 2026

Billy Gardell - Less is More Tour: August 22, 2026

Morgan Jay - The Goofy Guy Tour: September 4 & 5, 2026

Lido Legacy Live Benefit Concerts Featuring the Righteous Brothers - Bill Medley & Bucky Heard: September 10 & 11, 2026

Al Di Meola - The Guitarchitect Tour: September 18, 2026

Margaret Cho - The Choligarchy Tour: October 9, 2026

Hinder - Back to Life: October 11, 2026

Natural Science - The Rush Tribute Band: October 24, 2026

Rita Rudner: November 1, 2026

Devotional - The Depeche Mode Experience: November 7, 2026

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: November 19, 2026

Andy Grammer - Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show: November 29, 2026

25th Anniversary of musicforthemorningafter - Pete Yorn Solo Acoustic: December 11, 2026

An Evening With The Phantom of the Opera & The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber: January 30, 2027

Located in Via Lido Plaza and near Lido Marina Village, The Lido Theater is part of a growing entertainment, dining and hospitality district, offering guests a unique, walkable experience in the heart of Newport Beach. For more information about live events at The Lido Theater and to book tickets, visit TheLidoTheater.com.

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