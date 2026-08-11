Tony Award Nominee Brody Grant Named Special Guest For MTCA 2027

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Musical Theatre Competitions of America (MTCA) announced that Tony Award nominee Brody Grant will join MTCA 2027 as a Special Guest Artist, February 4–7, 2027, in Anaheim, California.

Grant most recently starred as Ponyboy in the Broadway musical The Outsiders, directed by Danya Taymor. His performance earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

At MTCA 2027, Grant will perform live, lead Broadway masterclasses, and participate in an interactive talkback, giving students the opportunity to learn firsthand from a leading Broadway performer.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Brody to the MTCA family,” said Lisa Fry, Executive Director of Musical Theatre Competitions of America. “His artistry, authenticity, and passion for storytelling embody everything we hope to encourage in our students. Having the opportunity to learn directly from Brody will be an experience our participants remember for years to come.”

In addition to The Outsiders, Grant starred in Parade at New York City Center alongside Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond. He has also released his debut single, Still Breakin' Up, available across streaming platforms.

Now entering its 26th year, MTCA is one of the nation's leading educational musical theatre festivals, welcoming more than 2,000 students & educators from across the United States each season. Education is at the heart of the MTCA experience, with adjudicated performances and live feedback, Broadway masterclasses, audition opportunities, artist talkbacks, and performance-based learning designed to help students grow as artists.

Grant's appearance continues MTCA's tradition of connecting students with leading Broadway professionals in meaningful educational settings. Previous guest artists have included Derek Klena, Christy Altomare, Adam Jacobs, Arielle Jacobs, Christopher J. Hanke, Kara Lindsay, and Samantha Pauly.

MTCA 2027 is presented in partnership with the MTF Educational Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to high-quality performing arts education. Through scholarships, educational programming, and partnerships, the Foundation helps more young performers access opportunities to learn, grow, and pursue their artistic goals.

“Through the MTF Educational Foundation, we are committed to making meaningful arts education and professional mentorship accessible to more young performers,” said Pia Patrick, Co-Founder of the MTF Educational Foundation.

Together, MTCA and the MTF Educational Foundation create experiences that build confidence, provide professional mentorship, and help students discover the power of storytelling through musical theatre.

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