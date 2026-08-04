CONSTRUCTED IDENTITY Exhibit to Spotlight SoCal Architecture at foaSOUTH

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As visitors continue to experience the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters this summer, art lovers can also discover another side of Southern California art at the Festival's satellite gallery, foaSOUTH. On view through September 28, Constructed Identity: Structures of Southern California features works from the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection that explore the architecture, landmarks and built environments that have shaped communities across the region. Admission is free to the public.

"When people think of Southern California art, they often picture coastal landscapes and plein-air paintings," said Morgan Matthews, Art Collection Specialist for the Festival of Arts. "With Constructed Identity, we wanted to broaden that perspective by exploring the architecture and built environments that tell the story of our communities. These structures aren't just buildings—they're reflections of the people, innovation and history that shaped Southern California."

Curated from the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection, Constructed Identity: Structures of Southern California presents paintings created over more than a century, featuring private residences, churches, industrial buildings, beach cottages and other architectural landmarks that reflect the region's evolving communities and cultural identity. The exhibition offers visitors a fresh perspective on Southern California art through the places people have built, lived and gathered.

Constructed Identity: Structures of Southern California features works by Festival artists spanning more than a century, including:

Darlene Campbell, Behind These Walls (1989)

William Daniel, Kate Overton House

Alice V. Fullerton, Thurston Home (c. 1920)

Louise Leyden, Western White House (1972)

Jeane Kirkpatrick, Old Laguna Women's Club

Michael Ward, Ambala Cash & Carry (2016)

R. E. Russell, The Cottage (c. 1993)

H. Lee Burton, Casa de Mandingo (1974)

Anna Hills, The White Barn (c. 1920)

H. Swett, Mission (c. 1976)

Clarence Hinkle, Catholic Church (1920)

Virginia Woolley, Old Church in New England (c. 1930)

Robin Hall, Sheds at the Cove (2010)

Jeff Horn, Crystal Cove Standard Time (c. 2000)

The exhibition is on view daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through September 28, 2026, at the Festival of Arts satellite gallery foaSOUTH, located inside Active Culture at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Admission is free. Visitors can experience the exhibition before or after exploring the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters, offering yet another way to celebrate Southern California's rich artistic heritage this summer.

For more information, visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts' mission of preserving and promoting the visual arts through exhibitions, education and community programs, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

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