Esai Morales to Host Pageant of the Masters’ 2026 Season Finale

NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters will celebrate the final night of the 2026 season with The Greatest Party of All Time on Friday, September 4. This one-night-only event will bring together art, music and entertainment for a finale to the summer, and give audiences an opportunity to experience the hit 2026 Pageant of the Masters, The Greatest of All Time, featuring playful twists and surprises reserved exclusively for this final night of production.

Hosted by acclaimed actor Esai Morales and featuring a live performance by Southern California's premier Beatles tribute band, Hard Day's Night (paying tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time) the evening will be filled with GOAT-worthy entertainment, exclusive experiences and delightful surprises throughout the Pageant performance and Festival grounds.

Special for the 2026 season finale, the Pageant is breaking with tradition. The famously still ‘living pictures’ will spring into action as cast members step out of their poses, new props enter the scene and unexpected moments unfold during a special finale created exclusively for The Greatest Party of All Time.

“We’ve spent the summer celebrating the greatest artists and masterpieces of all time. For our final night, we decided to have a little fun with the rules,” said Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy. “What happens when the living pictures don’t stay quite so still? You’ll have to be there on September 4 to find out.”

The celebration begins with exclusive early access at 4:30 p.m. for guests holding Loge Center Pageant tickets, who will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of champagne. At 5:30 p.m., the Festival grounds open to all event guests, inviting them to explore the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, where 120 of Orange County's most accomplished artists showcase an extraordinary collection of original paintings, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, photography, glass and mixed media. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience red carpet arrivals as celebrity host Esai Morales and special guests make their way into the evening’s celebration.

At 6:00 p.m., Hard Day's Night takes the Festival Green stage with an electrifying tribute to The Beatles, one of the greatest and most influential bands in music history. A longtime Southern California favorite, the popular Beatles tribute band recreates the iconic sound and spirit of the Fab Four with authentic instruments, custom-tailored suits and note-for-note renditions of the band’s timeless hits. Their crowd-pleasing performance sets the stage for an unforgettable celebration of the GOATs of music.

Before the special rendition of the Pageant begins at 8:30 p.m., award-winning actor and producer Esai Morales, the evening’s celebrity host, will welcome guests and set the stage for the highly anticipated Pageant performance. With a career spanning more than four decades, Morales has become one of Hollywood's most respected performers, earning acclaim for iconic roles in La Bamba, NYPD Blue, Ozark, and, most recently, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and War Machine. A longtime champion of the arts, Morales also co-founded the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts, which has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to Hispanic students.

Morales will draw the winning ticket for a brand-new 2026 Volvo XC90 B6, valued at more than $75,000, with the lucky winner also having the option to take $20,000 in cash in lieu of the vehicle. Visitors have been entering for their chance to win since the season began on July 9, and there’s still time to get in on the action. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase until 8:00 p.m. on September 4, 2026 for $5 each or five for $20. The winner does not need to be present to win.

The evening culminates with the final performance of the 2026 Pageant of the Masters, The Greatest of All Time.

The event is sponsored by Volvo Cars, KOST 103.5, and Yamaha. Tickets for Greatest Party of All Time are on sale now, with proceeds benefiting the Festival of Arts and its arts programming. Reserve tickets at www.PageantTickets.com or call 1-800-487-3378.

The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization that produces the Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. A portion of your ticket is tax deductible. All proceeds go to art programming at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. There is limited and open seating for Hard Days’ Night performance and assigned seating for the Pageant of the Masters. Tickets are required for this event. Festival of Arts grounds will be closed to the public.

Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Costa Mesa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming