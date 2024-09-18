Video: 'Grow For Me' In Rehearsals For South Coast Rep's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch as Emerson Boatwright performs "Grow for Me" in rehearsal for South Coast Rep's Little Shop of Horrors. Little Shop of Horrors, isDirected by Jenn Thompson and runs September 21st through October 19th, 2024 on the Segerstrom Stage.

Little Shop of Horrors' book and lyrics are by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith. It was originally produced by The WPA Theatre (Kyle Renick, Producing Director) and originally produced at the Orpheum Theatre, New York City by The WPA Theatre, David Geffen, Cameron Mackintosh and The Shubert Organization. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International.

Little Shop of Horrors features Emerson Boatwright (Seymour), Celeste Butler (Chiffon), Joslynn Cortes (Crystal), Joe Gallina (manipulation of Audrey II), Holly Jackson (Ronnette), Derek Manson (Dr. Orin Scrivello/Others), Michael A. Shepperd (Voice of Audrey II/Derelict), Geoffrey Wade (Mr. Mushnik), Michelle Veintimilla (Audrey). The understudies are Analisa Idalia (Chiffon/Crystal/Ronnette), Natalie Llerena (Audrey), Garrett Marshall (Orin/Mushinik) and Brian Kim McCormick (Seymour/Audrey II).

The design and creative team include Angela Steiner, music director; Patricia Wilcox, choreographer; Robert Billig, vocal arrangements; Robert Merkin, orchestrations; Alexander Dodge, scenic design; Jessica Ford, costume design; Amanda Zieve, lighting design; Ken Travis, sound design; Michael Schweikardt, puppet design; Michael Donovan Casting handled casting, with additional casting by Joanne DeNaut, CSA. Maisie Chan is the production manager, Kathryn Davies is the production stage manager, and Natalie Figaredo is the assistant stage manager.

Tickets are now on sale and range in price from $40 to $121, with additional discounts available for educators, seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555. More information is available at www.scr.org.

