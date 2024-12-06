Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at South Coast Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Christmas Carol is now playing at South Coast Repertory Theatre. Performances run through December 24, 2024. Watch a new trailer here!

Orange County’s favorite yuletide tradition continues! Join all your favorite Dickens characters—Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family, the Fezziwigs, the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet-to-come, and of course, everyone’s favorite curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge, portrayed by SCR Founding Member Richard Doyle.

Featuring Richard Doyle as Ebenezer Scrooge Thomas Anawalt as Topper/Puppet Show Larry Bates as Fred/Gentleman/Ensemble Tommy Beck as Young Ebenezer/Ensemble Kelsey Bray as Mrs. Shelley/Maiden/Fan Diana Burbano as Mrs. Fezziwig/Solicitor Melody Butiu as Mrs. Cratchit/Ensemble Alicia Coca as Belle/Ensemble Eduardo Enrikez as Joe/Young Jacob Marley/Ensemble Michael Manuel as Spirit of Jacob Marley/Ensemble Preston Maybank as Bob Cratchit William Francis McGuire as Mr. Fezziwig/Solicitor/Gentleman/Ensemble Jennifer Parsons as Spirit of Christmas Past/Ensemble Erika Schindele as Sally/Toy Lady/Scavenger Nick Slimmer as Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come/Thomas Shelley/Ensemble Richard Soto as Spirit of Christmas Present/Ensemble Kaci Hamilton and Michael Polak are the understudies David Nevell is understudying Scrooge The Red Team Justine Roussel as Martha Cratchit Matthew Chan as Peter Cratchit Kennedy Levine as Belinda Cratchit Lara Anderson as Tiny Tim Aya Hanai as Teen Girl About town Megan Chan as Girl About Town Brady Barrett as Boy Scrooge/Oliver Shelley Lola Brett as Turkey Boy The Green Team Quinn Garcia as Martha Cratchit Isaac Person as Peter Cratchit Natalie Yokota as Belinda Cratchit Penelope Main as Tiny Tim Libby Rue as Teen Girl About Town Claire Jeong as Girl About Town Bea Main as Boy Scrooge/Oliver Shelley Charlie Wellman as Turkey Boy

