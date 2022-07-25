Sally Struthers to Star in Newly Revised, London Version of MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at La Mirada Theatre

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment will present the monstrously hilarious first show of their 2022-2023 season, Sally Struthers starring as "Frau Blücher" in the Southern California premiere of the newly-revised, London version of Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman, choreography by James Gray, musical direction and conducted by Benet Braun and directed by Jeff Whiting.



Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN will preview on Friday, September 16 at 8 pm & Saturday, September 17 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, September 17 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, October 9, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation The Producers, they bring you legendary actress Sally Struthers ("All In The Family," "Gilmore Girls") starring as "Frau Blücher" in this electrifying musical stage adaptation of Mel Brooks' brilliantly funny film that will leave you in stitches! Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the infamous inventor Doctor Frankenstein, reluctantly inherits the family estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick named Igor and lab assistant Inga, Frederick finds himself following in the mad-scientist tradition of his ancestor, creating a monster for this century. When the monster escapes, hilarity abounds. Please note: Contains mature humor, adult language, sexual innuendo and situations.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM



Jeff Whiting (Director) is a director and choreographer with work on Broadway, television, special events and concerts around the world. Broadway (Associate): Bullets Over Broadway, The Scottsboro Boys, Hair, Young Frankenstein, Big Fish. Upcoming: Love Affair, Crazy For You, Marie: Dancing Still, In The Light, Loch Lomond, The Imaginary, Tribu, Cookies, Invincible, Joan Crawford in Flesh and Blood. National Tours: Bullets Over Broadway, Hairspray, The Producers, Young Frankenstein, The Rockin' Road to Dublin, Louis and Ella. Off-Broadway and Others: Hairspray (NSMT), the world premiere of Fly More Than You Fall, The Lost Colony(Waterside), Cookies (NYMF), Single Wide (NYMF), the world premiere of Chasing Rainbows, Gypsy (Capital). Special Events/Concerts: James Taylor Live at Carnegie Hall with Bette Midler, Sting, Tony Bennett, The New Victory Arts Awards with Sarah Jessica Parker, John Lithgow, Disney's Magical Moments (Brazil). BUSINESS: Jeff is the creator and founder of Stage Write Software, the standard method for documenting choreography, the Founding Artistic Director of The Open Jar Institute, a premiere music theatre training program, and President of Open Jar Studios, and was featured in a TED Talk sharing his philosophy on "Open Jar Thinking".



James Gray (Choreographer) recently directed and choreographed The Full Monty, choreographed the musical Annie starring Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba, and Oliver! at the Goodspeed Opera House. He choreographed the opening number for New York City Ballet's principal dancer Tiler Peck and Nev Schulman ("Catfish," DWTS finalist) at Lincoln Center. He also directed and choreographed Peg O' My Heart the Musical at the June Havoc Theatre, NYC (Best Musical Award). James staged the Emmy Award Winning TV Special, "Mel Brooks - The AFI Lifetime Achievement Award," and choreographed the movie Humor Me starring Eliot Gould. Broadway: The Producers, Young Frankenstein, A Christmas Story: the Musical, Bullets Over Broadway and Prince of Broadway, with Hal Prince.



Benet Braun (Musical Director/Conductor) is a music director, pianist, composer, and songwriter. He has worked on Broadway national tours (Cabaret, Waitress, How The Grinch Stole Christmas), regionally at theaters such as the Sacramento Music Circus, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Musical Theater West, 3-D Theatricals, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, and Capitol Repertory Theater, and is the music director for the Groundlings Theater and School in Hollywood. He is also the music director for Broadway at the Bourbon Room and the Ambush Cabaret. Benet received his MFA in Music Direction from UC Irvine.



The Design Team for Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is as follows: Original Scenic Design by Robin Wagner; Lighting Design by Jared A. Sayeg; Sound Design by Philip G. Allen; Costume Design by Erika Senase and Maggie Hofmann; Costume Coordinator Donna McNaughton; Hair/Wig Design by Kaitlin Yagen; Properties Coordinator Kevin Williams. The Casting Director is Lindsay Brooks. The Production Stage Manager is John W. Calder, III.



Additional cast to be announced shortly.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING



Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, October 1 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, September 22 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, October 6 at 7:30 pm.



Tickets range from $19 - $85 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.



LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.





The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California." This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for "Best Season of the Year." The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call (562) 944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.



Celebrating its 29th Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world's premier theatrical production companies and continues to be grateful to share a wildly successful collaboration with the City of La Mirada. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today and garnering many Emmy Awards, Tony nominations, and LA Ovation Awards.



In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: ASIA- Dreamgirls (Japan), Miss Saigon (China), Peter Pan (China), SAUDI ARABIA - Peter Pan (this was the first Broadway Musical to ever play in Saudi Arabia), USA- Seussical the Musical, and Annie Get Your Gun, starring Cathy Rigby; Jesus Christ Superstar starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach, Camelot starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips, Happy Days written by Gary Marshall and Paul Williams BROADWAY - ‪Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll and Hyde starring Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox and American Idol and Tony Award nominee ‪Constantine Maroulis, and The Little Mermaid, the Musical. Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. The A&E TV network premiere of "Peter Pan"received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations. La Mirada Theatre productions of A Night with Janis Joplin starring Mary Bridget Davies and Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby are now streaming on Broadway HD.