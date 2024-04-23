Video: 'Love in the Age of Anxiety' from PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Hannah Corneau and Chris McCarrell performing Love in the Age of Anxiety from the world premiere of Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical. The musical has Lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé, Music by Daniel Messé and book by Craig Lucas.

“For better or worse” takes on new meaning when a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita’s wedding—and their lives are forever changed.

Originally a South Coast Repertory world premiere, the Tony Award-nominated play returns as a musical. Refreshed, reimagined and elevated by a breathtaking score, this modern fable soars through the peaks and valleys of love—the perfect salve for our disconnected times.