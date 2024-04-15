Rose Center Theater to Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rose Center Theater will present Disney's beloved classic, Beauty and the Beast. This enchanting stage adaptation, running for a limited engagement from June 28th to July 14th, 2024, promises to capture the hearts of audiences of all ages this summer in Orange County.

Experience the Timeless Magic Live on Stage

Step into a world of wonder and rediscover the magic of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, this breathtaking live production features all the unforgettable songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new music by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Now, the Rose Center Theater brings this beloved story to life with a talented local cast and a stunning production.

A Tale of Transformation and Love

The timeless story follows Belle, a bright and curious young woman, who finds herself trapped in the castle of a mysterious Beast. As they learn to overcome their differences, a powerful bond begins to form. But time is running out, and the Beast must learn to love and be loved in return before a powerful curse takes hold forever. This enchanting production is filled with unforgettable characters, dazzling costumes, and breathtaking scenery.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Disney's Beauty and the Beast to the Rose Center Theater stage," says Managing Artistic Director Tim Nelson. "This timeless story of transformation, acceptance, and the power of love resonates deeply with audiences of all generations. With stunning visuals, breathtaking music, and a talented cast, this production promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone. It's a perfect summer outing for the whole family, reminding us all of the power of love, acceptance, and the importance of looking beyond appearances."

Performance Details:

Dates: June 28th - July 14th, 2024

Times: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM

Location: Rose Center Theater, 14140 All American Way, Westminster, CA 92683

Tickets: On Sale Now! Visit rosecentertheater.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Based on the animated film by Walt Disney Pictures

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice

Production Team:

Director & Musical Director: Tim Nelson

Choreographers: Jennifer Matthews & Diane Makas

Technical Director: Chris Caputo