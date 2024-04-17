Dionne Warwick Comes to Soka Performing Arts Center in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dionne Warwick will perform one concert only at Soka Performing Arts Center on Sunday, September 29th, 2024, at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 17 at 12 noon.

Warwick’s spectacular and multi-faceted career is impossible to capture in a few descriptions and superlatives, but her singular gifts and lasting influence on popular music over the last six decades is unmatchable. Consider this amazingly diverse string of hits: “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Walk on By,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” “Don’t Make Me Over,” “Then Came You,” “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker,” “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “Déjà Vu,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.”

Born into a musical family in East Orange, New Jersey, Warwick began singing professionally in 1961 when she was discovered by Burt Bacharach and Hal David during their formative years. She recorded her first hit, “Don’t Make Me Over,” in 1962. Less than a decade later, she had released more than 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including many of her most celebrated Bacharach/David recordings.

Unlike many Aquarian Age superstars, Warwick had staying power. She enjoyed a major career renaissance after the release of "I'll Never Love This Way Again" in 1979. The following year, Warwick won two GRAMMY® Awards: Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female for "I'll Never Love This Way Again" and Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female for "Déjà Vu.”

She reunited with Bacharach and David when she recorded “That’s What Friends are For” in 1985 as a benefit single for the American Foundation for AIDS Research. Gladys Knight, Elton John and Stevie Wonder joined her on the recording. It raised more than $3 million for the cause. Warwick also performed in the all-star charity single, “We Are the World.”

Since 1990 Warwick has widened her explorations and humanitarian activities and secured her place in the pop-culture firmament. She recorded an album of Cole Porter’s music, headlined a World Hunger Day concert at London's Royal Albert Hall, performed benefit concerts for the LGBTQ community, and participated in shows like “Celebrity Apprentice” and “The Masked Singer.” In 2012, Warwick was inducted into the GRAMMY® Museum in Los Angeles. Her Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY® was awarded in 2019. In 2021, she was nominated for inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time. She is a 2023 Kennedy Center Honoree.

Soka Performing Arts Center is located at 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. Ticket prices start at $55 and will be available at the Soka box office at 949-480-4278 and online at performingarts.soka.edu. Box Office walk-up hours are 12-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and one hour prior to show times on show days.



