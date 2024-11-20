PARFUMERIE to be Presented at Vanguard University's Department Of Theatre Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vanguard University's highly acclaimed and award-winning Department of Theatre Arts is excited to announce its upcoming production of Parfumerie, a timeless romantic comedy written by Miklos Laszlo and adapted by E.P. Dowdall. The production will be presented in the Lyceum Theater on the Vanguard University campus, beginning November 21, 2024, and running through December 8, 2024.

"I'm thrilled to bring this beautiful, heartwarming play to Vanguard this Christmas season. While a comedy, its surprising depth offers a meaningful takeaway for audiences as these characters struggle to find their happy endings. Come join the clerks of Hammerschmidt's Parfumerie as they navigate the ups and downs of friendship, forgiveness, and love in the shop around the corner." -Director, Katelyn Spurgin

Katelyn Spurgin, (MLitt, MFA) is a multi-hyphenated artist with fifteen years of experience working and playing in the theatre industry. She holds a Master of Letters and Master of Fine Arts in Shakespeare and Performance from Mary Baldwin University in partnership with the American Shakespeare Center. She also studied Shakespeare at Oxford and the University of St Andrews. In addition to performing in the Southern California region, Katelyn also teaches theater courses at Vanguard University and English courses at Concordia University. Some of her past directing credits include Macbeth, Narnia, Fiddler on the Roof, and Bye, Bye, Birdie. Selected performance credits include Silvia, Lucetta and Launce (Two Gentlemen of Verona), Mother (Fancy Nancy: the Musical), Beatrice (Much Ado About Nothing), Donobert (The Birth of Merlin), Duke of York and Richmond (Richard III), and Polyneices in the world premiere of The Fall of Thebes. www.katelynspurgin.com

Parfumerie synopsis:

This comedy follows the tangled tale of Parfumerie employee George Horvath. Parfumerie was the inspiration for the classic films, The Shop Around the Corner and You've Got Mail as well as the Broadway musical She Loves Me. Just days before Christmas, George's boss fires him after mistakenly suspecting him to be the lover of his unfaithful wife.

Meanwhile, George's own love life goes awry when he discovers that the stranger he has fallen in love with through a secret correspondence is none other than Amalia Balash, a co-worker with whom he constantly feuds. For the employees of the Parfumerie, only the truth can lead to a happy resolution in this old-fashioned, romantic Christmas tale. This production is suitable for ages teens and older.

Cast includes Alex Norman, Koy Hackworth, Robert Reed, Ruth Gray, Alex Bodziak, Gregory Dodd, Jenna Bolar, Amanda Fagan, Nathan Kibbe, Anabelle Collins, Shekinah Rainwater, and Hannah Udvarhelyi.

Designers include Jim Huffman (Scenic Designer); Lia Hansen (Costume Designer); Garrett Spady (Lighting Designer); Sarah Snow (Assistant Scenic Designer); Jenna Bolar (Assistant Lighting Designer).

Crew includes Jim Huffman (Technical Director); Natalia Elizalde (Assistant Director); Nathan Gall (Stage Manager); Madison Melendes (Production Manager); Dylan Cranford & Michael Oliva Hernandez (Assistant Stage Managers); Nadia McGill (Green Room Manager); Natalia Elizalde & Nadia McGill (Makeup and Hair Designers); Faith Horne (Costume/Laundry); Jackie Farr, Ruth Gray, Michael Oliva Hernandez, Faith Horne, Chase Pebelier, Shekinah Rainwater, Inez Yrlas (Costume Construction); Jim Huffman (Audio Supervisor); Alex Bodziak, Jenna Bolar, Dylan Cranford, Nathan Gall, Robert Reed, Sarah Snow, Hannah Udvarhelyi (Set Construction/Scenic Painting); Nathan Gall (Master Electrician); Christina Rose (Light Board Operator); Kendra Barnhart & Rylee Schmidt (Lighting Technicians); Taylor Estrada (Audio/Visual Technician); Bethany Thomas (Head usher); Kendra Barnhart & Rylee Schmidt (Box Office); Matthew Barge & Dylan Cranford (Golf Cart Drivers).

Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Natalia Elizalde (Assistant Theatre Manager); Linda Isabela Rendon (House Manager); Natalia Isabel Elizalde, Amanda Fagan, Julia Flores, & Leilani Munck (Marketing Assistants).

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $17 for general admission and $15 for seniors, children, college students and groups. Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145.

Performance dates and times are November 21, 22, 23, and December 5, 6, 7 at 7:30pm; November 23, 24, and December 7, 8 at 2:00 pm.

For more information about Vanguard University, visit www.vanguard.edu; for additional information about the Theatre Department visit www.vanguard.edu/theatre.

Comments