Pageant Of The Masters To Present THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME In Limited Summer Celebration

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In less than one month, the Pageant of the Masters returns to Laguna Beach’s Festival of Arts with its highly anticipated 2026 production of “The Greatest of All Time.”

Running nightly from July 9 through September 4, 2026, the Pageant of the Masters will transform famous works of art into breathtaking living pictures, with real people posed on stage to re-create masterpieces with astonishing accuracy. This year's production celebrates some of the most iconic artists, artworks, and creative achievements in history, inviting audiences to explore the stories, innovations, and enduring influence behind the world's greatest artistic accomplishments.

"This year's production celebrates the artists and artworks that have stood the test of time and continue to inspire generations," said Diane Challis Davy, Director of the Pageant of the Masters. "Whether you're an art lover, a first-time visitor, or someone who has attended for decades, The Greatest of All Time offers a chance to experience these masterpieces in an entirely new way."

Audiences will be astonished as iconic masterpieces and monumental works of art are transformed into living pictures before their eyes including Rome's Trevi Fountain, designed by architect Nicola Salvi, and the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., featuring Daniel Chester French's monumental sculpture of Abraham Lincoln. The production also brings to life celebrated works by legendary artists including Claude Monet, Johannes Vermeer, Norman Rockwell, Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso, and more showcasing the creativity, innovation, and vision that have shaped the art world for generations. More than a celebration of art history, The Greatest of All Time invites audiences to consider their own picks for the G.O.A.T.s of the art world as they experience some of history's most influential works brought to life on stage.

Admission to the Pageant of the Masters also includes entry to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, recently named one of the top 10 Art Festivals in the nation by USA Today. Before the Pageant performance, visitors can spend the day exploring artwork from more than 100 award-winning Orange County artists, enjoying live music, watching demonstrations, taking art classes, and discovering one-of-a-kind pieces available for purchase directly from the artists.

Jennifer Mason, Pageant volunteer from Orange, California adds, “Being part of the Pageant is unlike anything I've ever experienced. For a few moments each night, you become part of a masterpiece and part of a tradition that has inspired audiences for generations. There's something incredibly special about knowing that people travel from around the world to experience this show, and that you're helping bring art to life right before their eyes."

The Greatest of All Time will run nightly July 9 - September 4, 2026. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.foapom.com or call (800) 487-3378.

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