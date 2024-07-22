Dinner And A Movie With Elvis Returns To Catalina Museum For Art & History

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Catalina Museum for Art & History has announced the return of the beloved tradition, Dinner and a Movie with Elvis, on Saturday, August 17, from 6 - 10 p.m.

The evening begins in the Schreiner Family Plaza, where guests will indulge in a delectable buffet dinner inspired by Elvis' favorite foods. While enjoying the sumptuous spread guests will be serenaded by the incredible James Kruk, one of Southern California's finest Elvis Presley impersonators.

After dinner and live entertainment, attendees will proceed to the Ackerman Family Amphitheater for a special screening of the 1969 movie, Change of Habit, starring Elvis. In this rare dramatic role, Elvis portrays Dr. John Carpenter, an inner-city doctor working at a free clinic.

Don't miss out on this remarkable opportunity to celebrate the incomparable legacy of Elvis Presley in the heart of Catalina Island, a destination steeped in Old Hollywood history. Secure your tickets now, as early reservations are highly recommended and seating is limited.

MORE INFORMATION:

Tickets are $35 for members, $45 for not-yet-members and $15 for children ages 3-15. Dinner is included with your ticket. A specialty cocktail, wine, beer and other refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit catalinamuseum.org/calendar.

