YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, I DO! I DO! and More Announced for Legacy Theatre 2022 Season

After an inaugural season full of uplifting, intriguing, and inspiring productions and performances, Legacy Theatre is thrilled to finally announce their 2022 season. The company will present a "series of series" in the new year. Four productions will take the stage as part of Legacy's 2022 Mainstage Series, a lineup that already has audiences excited!

"Since having just re-opened this historic theater to the public in April, I am amazed that we have had over 170 performances, welcoming more than 7,000 audience members these past 6 months!" said Artistic Director Keely Baisden Knudsen. "We are concluding this robust, award-winning season with A Christmas Carol and are thrilled to delight even more audiences in the coming year!"

The Mainstage Series will open with I Do! I Do! April 28 - May 14, an intimate and nostalgic musical about marriage from writers Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt of The Fantasticks fame. This touching story of two soul mates navigating the perils of life is set to a tuneful and charming score that will have audiences saying "I do" from the moment the curtain rises. Next up will be the comedy-thriller whodunit play, Deathtrap, by Ira Levin, running June 2 - June 18.

A delightful and intricate tale, Deathtrap provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment. Bringing the summer to a close August 18 - September 3 will be You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown by Clark Gesner, an entertaining show for the whole family based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz. With charm, wit, and heart, this revue of songs and vignettes follows Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang as they explore life's great questions while celebrating the joys of friendship. Closing out the Mainstage Series September 15 - October 1 will be The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play, adapted by Joe Landry and with music by Kevin Connors. F. Scott Fitzgerald's beloved classic comes to life as a 1940s radio broadcast in this spirited adaptation of The Great Gatsby. A story of triumph and tragedy that reflects the decadence of the Jazz Age and the perils of the American Dream, this stellar production asks the age-old question: still, ain't we got fun?

The 2022 Season will also include the Jana and Tom Shea Broadway Concert Series, featuring Broadway stars such as Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera, LES MISERABLES), Jelanie Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Kathryn Allison (Company, Wicked), Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked, The Light in the Piazza), Eric Anthony Lopez (Phantom of the Opera, Master Class), and Branford native Eric Santagata (Prince of Broadway, Bullets Over Broadway).

Other series finding their home on the Legacy stage in 2022 will include a Family Series with titles such as The Tales of Custard the Dragon and A Silly Dilly Concert, an Expanded Voices Series featuring groups such as Legacy's Veterans Improv Group and Wheel Life Theatre Troupe, as well as the return of the hit production Jamal, a New Works Series, a Film Series, and a slate of special events including the start of a new and exciting partnership with the Yale School of Music, New Haven, CT, for Yale Opera's production of Alcina.

"We have carefully crafted this season with choices that make our season as eclectic and varied as possible, but also compliment the overall program. We aim to have a musical, classic, new work and family piece as the Mainstage Productions each season, and each choice is dependent on the other to make the overall collection of offerings great foils to the next," said Knudsen. "Our Mainstage Productions will run five shows per week, Thursday through Saturday, thus opening up Sunday afternoons to highlight monthly selections from our Concert, Film, Expanded Voices, or Family Series. The monthly films are selected to enhance the corresponding Mainstage Productions playing that month. We believe our audiences will enjoy the variety and look forward to coming to Legacy again and again. After all, who wouldn't mind taking a risk on our New Works season to see the world premiere of a musical called My Unauthorized Hallmark Movie Musical?"

To view Legacy Theatre's entire 2022 Season, please visit their website at LegacyTheatreCT.org. Subscriptions are available for Legacy's 2022 Mainstage Series, Jana and Tom Shea Broadway Concert Series, and Family Series. Subscriptions, memberships, and tickets to all of Legacy's 2022 events are on sale now through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or through Legacy's website. Weekly Box Office hours can be found online.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks will remain required for non-vaccinated patrons when in the building until further notice, and masks continue to be strongly recommended for those who have been vaccinated, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized between every show.