Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Connecticut Awards
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Pantochino wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Becki Walter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Bert Bernardi - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Emma Rosa Went - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival
Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)
Tim Howard - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU
Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)
Dexter J. Singleton - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Playhouse on Park
Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)
RJ Romeo - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU
Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)
Kinetic Media - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Playhouse on Park
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
David Sexton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Rowan Simonelli - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Patrick Harvey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)
Alexis Reda - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU
Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)
Chrystal Campbell - DOGNAP ON DEKALB - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU
Best Play (Non-Professional)
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival
Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino
Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)
SPOOKY SHAKESPEARE - Elm Shakespeare Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Von Del Mar & Joe Landry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Renee Sutherland - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)
LET'S LEARN STUFF - Pantochino Productions
Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)
THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU
Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)
WOMAN AND SCARECROW - Theatre Fairfield
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jill Nunez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Jamal Green - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Madison Lyric Stage
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)
Aneudy Corchado - GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)
Eric Dino - A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
MAMMA MIA - Fairfield Center Stage
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)
PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)
NOISES OFF - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)
SPOOKY SHAKESPEARE - Elm Shakespeare Company
Theater You''re Most Excited To Get Back To (Professional)