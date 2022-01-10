Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Connecticut Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Becki Walter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bert Bernardi - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Emma Rosa Went - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Tim Howard - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Dexter J. Singleton - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Playhouse on Park

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

RJ Romeo - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

Kinetic Media - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Playhouse on Park

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

David Sexton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Rowan Simonelli - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Patrick Harvey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Alexis Reda - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Chrystal Campbell - DOGNAP ON DEKALB - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU

Best Play (Non-Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

SPOOKY SHAKESPEARE - Elm Shakespeare Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Von Del Mar & Joe Landry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Renee Sutherland - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

LET'S LEARN STUFF - Pantochino Productions

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

WOMAN AND SCARECROW - Theatre Fairfield

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jill Nunez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jamal Green - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Madison Lyric Stage

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Aneudy Corchado - GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Eric Dino - A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Fairfield Center Stage

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

NOISES OFF - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

SPOOKY SHAKESPEARE - Elm Shakespeare Company

Theater You''re Most Excited To Get Back To (Professional)