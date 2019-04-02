Windham Theatre Guild Presents Playwright's Showcase

The new WTG Playwrighting Group has been meeting for a little over a year and now five playwrights are ready to share their work with an audience on Friday and Saturday, April 12 & 13 at 7:30 pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

The following plays will be presented:

Love, La Familia by Nate Cusson addresses growing up with the onslaught of the internet and all the technology that accompanied it. The play attempts to shed light on the conditions of growing up as a mixed LatinoAmerican in a modern sense and what 'Love' means through its many appearances.

Roundabout Love by Peter DeNegre is a romantic comedy that explores the issues married couples face when they decide that monogamy is boring and polyamory is the way to keep their marriage. Married and dating may work for some couples while for others it just seems to make matters worse.

The Floods Rise by Rebecca Steigelfest is a magical realist monologue exploring the emotional impact of surviving the impossible: breathing underwater.

You Are Here by Jill Zarcone is a dramedy about six year old Hadley and her imaginary friend, Sarah, who both love to play tricks on Hadley's babysitters, but this new babysitter is not what she seems, and neither is Sarah.

In Paula Larson's Baby School, two grown men must take lessons in crawling, baby talk, and spitting up. In her Dinosaur School, two friends learn to harness the dinosaur within and live life more aggressively.

Be a part of the world premiere of six one acts at the Burton Leavitt Theatre on Friday and Saturday, April 12 & 13 at 7:30 pm. Stay after the show for a discussion with the Playwrights. Tickets are just $8 and can be reserved at www.windhamtheatreguild.org or 860-423-2245. Tickets will also be available at the door.





