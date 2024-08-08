Westport Country Playhouse To Host PINKLALICIOUS Book Signing and Cast Meet & Greet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will host a book signing by Victoria Kann, award-winning author and illustrator of the bestselling book, “Pinkalicious,” on Saturday, August 17, from 2 to 3 p.m., in the Playhouse lobby, between performances of “Pinkalicious, The Musical.” At the same time, the “Pinkalicious, The Musical” cast will host an audience Meet & Greet. Kann’s books will be available for purchase.

Kann, a resident of Westport, Connecticut, is the illustrator and author of the picture book series featuring the whimsical and effervescent character, Pinkalicious. She co-authored and illustrated the first two books, “Pinkalicious” and “Purplicious,” as well as the theatre piece, “Pinkalicious, The Musical.” The Pinkalicious character was inspired by Kann’s real life daughters – two girls with vibrant imaginations who love cupcakes, dress up, playing princess, and all things pink.

Kann also wrote and illustrated “Goldilicious,” “Silverlicious,” “Emeraldalicious,” “Aqualicious,” “Peterrific,” and is working on several more books about the adventures and antics of Pinkalicious.

“Pinkalicious: The Musical” tells the tale of Pinkalicious who can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.

“Pinkalicious, The Musical” performances are at 1 and 4 p.m. Produced by Vital Theatre Company, the one-hour Family Festivities production is appropriate for grades K-2. Tickets are $30. Audience members are encouraged to dress as their favorite “Pinkalicious” character.

The Family Festivities series at Westport Country Playhouse is generously supported by Westport Young Woman’s League. 2024 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization.

For full details, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/pinkalicous-the-musical/

The complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.

