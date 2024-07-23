Westport Country Playhouse Presents PINKALICIOUS, THE MUSICAL This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities series will present “Pinkalicious, The Musical,” based on the bestselling book by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann, on Saturday, August 17, at 1 and 4 p.m.

Produced by Vital Theatre Company, the one-hour production is appropriate for grades K-2. Tickets are $30. Audience members are encouraged to dress as their favorite “Pinkalicious” character.

The musical tells the tale of Pinkalicious who can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.

Book and lyrics are by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann; music and lyrics by John Gregor; directed by Teresa K. Pond; based on the book “Pinkalicious” by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann

For full details, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/pinkalicous-the-musical/. The complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

