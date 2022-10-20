Westport Country Playhouse Hosts Voter Education Effort By Westport League Of Women Voters

In conjunction with the civil rights issues explored in Westport Country Playhouse's current production, "From the Mississippi Delta," the Westport chapter of the League of Women Voters (LWV) will have political information available in the Playhouse lobby, now through October 30.

"The League of Women Voters of Westport has been an institution here for over 70 years," said Celeste LaCroix, president of the local organization. "Because we are non-partisan, we are respected as the most reliable source of political information in the country. We do not support individual candidates, but we do actively support voter education, voter enfranchisement, and actively register voters and organize debates between candidates."

Prior to each performance of "From the Mississippi Delta," LWV volunteers will hand out information regarding times, locations, and requirements for voting in the November 8 mid-term election, including the process of acquiring an absentee ballot. They will also explain the ballot referendum in this year's election which concerns adding days to voting in Connecticut. Currently, Connecticut is only one of four states that limits voting to one day.

LWV will provide information about online registration and conduct in-person voter registration for those who show valid identification, including driver's license, passport, or social security card. In addition, details will be available about LWV's Vote411.org, a national source for comprehensive voting information.

"From the Mississippi Delta," written by Endesha Ida Mae Holland, Ph.D., and directed by Goldie E. Patrick, is a triumphant journey beginning in Greenwood, Mississippi--the Delta--where Phelia works in the cotton fields. Her coming-of-age experiences inspire her to dream, sweeping her into the civil rights movement. More info on "From the Mississippi Delta" at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/mississippidelta/

Performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. (No Wed. or Sat. matinees during preview week). Special series include LGBTQ+ Night Out (October 20), Post-Play Dialogue (October 20), Opening Night (October 22), Sunday Symposium (October 23), Backstage Pass (October 26), Thursday TalkBack (October 27), and Open Captions (October 30).

Single tickets for "From the Mississippi Delta" start at $30 during preview performances (October 18 - 21), and beginning October 22 Opening Night, tickets start at $50 and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and local library passes visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/.

Masks are required for four performances of "From the Mississippi Delta" on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, October 26 at 2 p.m.; Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, October 29 at 3 p.m. At the other 10 performances, masks are strongly encouraged, but not required. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/

Production Sponsors are Judy and Scott Phares. 2022 Season Media Sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Support for programming for this production is provided from CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.

