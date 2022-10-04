Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The bike was donated as first prize by Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Westport Country Playhouse Announces Bike Giveaway Winners

Gosia Jaros of New Canaan is the winner of a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike, valued at $960, in a contest sponsored by Westport Country Playhouse in conjunction with its recent production of "4000 Miles." The bike was donated as first prize by Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport. Ms. Jaros is giving the prize to her friend, Kelly McCaffrey of Stamford, who wanted a bike to explore the trails in Connecticut.

Maryanne and Pasquale Razzano of Westport are the recipients of the second prize, a Cycleology RBX classic SS cycling jersey and Cycleology water bottle, valued at $97, also thanks to the generosity of Cycleology. The Razzanos plan to give the gear to cyclists in their family.

The comedy/drama "4000 Miles," about a young cyclist whose cross-country bicycle trip ends at the Greenwich Village apartment of his feisty 91-year-old grandmother, closed on September 4.

Next up at the Playhouse is the gripping tale of determination, hope, motivation, and inspiration, "From the Mississippi Delta," written by Endesha Ida Mae Holland, Ph.D., and directed by Goldie E. Patrick, from October 18 - 30. The play was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and won a Los Angeles Drama-Logue Award.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), follow on Twitter (@WCPlayhouse), and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).

