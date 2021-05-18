Westport Country Playhouse And WSHU Public Radio Partner For Audio Play

Westport Country Playhouse Radio Theater, a free-of-charge broadcast series, in partnership with WSHU Public Radio, will present the new, audio play, "The Return," on Saturday, May 29, at noon, followed by a rebroadcast on Sunday, May 30, at 4 p.m.

"The Return" is a haunting tale by Kavin Panmeechao, based on the Thai folk legend, "Mae Nahg." Radio station frequencies and locations are listed at wshu.org. "The Return" will also be accessible on the Playhouse's website (westportplayhouse.org) from May 31 through June 20.

"The Return" marks the Playhouse's first play commission for terrestrial radio and online audio platforms, in collaboration with WSHU.

Director of "The Return" and curator of Playhouse Radio Theater is Mark Shanahan, who is also curator of the Playhouse's Script in Hand playreadings.

"What a joy to shepherd Westport Country Playhouse's continued work in bringing new stories to life through the medium of radio," said Shanahan. "Kavin Panmeechao's wonderful play, 'The Return,' is a ghost story which is as heartbreaking as it is suspenseful. Along with our extraordinary cast of accomplished actors, sound designer John Gromada has crafted a rich and immersive soundscape which will thrill our listeners. I have no doubt that Kavin's retelling of this chilling legend will echo in the audience's ears long after the broadcast ends."

"The Return" takes place in the aftermath of World War II when a young soldier named Dang returns to his village in the jungles surrounding Bangkok to reunite with his wife and newborn baby. He is finally home. So why does he feel utterly alone?

The cast includes Vin Kridakorn as Dang (Thai premiere of "The Father"; "White" - Desert Star nomination; Off-Broadway's "The Brothers Paranormal"; "Lifex3" - Theatre Critics Award, Thailand; Showtime's "Happyish," Netflix' "Bonding," CBS' "Madam Secretary," and the upcoming "Lisey's Story" on AppleTV. www.vinkridakorn.com); Joanna Carpenter as Nahg (Actors Theatre of Louisville, DIMF Festival in South Korea, Prospect Theater Company; upcoming appearances in "Kings Blade," "Clicquot: A Revolutionary Musical"; co-founder of grassroots language learning organization, 86 the Barrier; diversity and inclusion educator; Instagram @thejoannac); Joan Almedilla as Pa Dee, (Broadway's "Miss Saigon"; national tours of Lincoln Center Theater's "The King and I," "Les Misérables," "Jesus Christ Superstar"; regional theater's "Passing Through," "Mamma Mia," "Chess," among others; performances at Carnegie Hall, Disney Concert Hall, The Apollo Theater; joanalmedilla.com); and Kevin Scheuring as Putt (National Tour of Lincoln Center Theater's "The King and I"; NY/Off-Broadway's "On This Side of the World," "Wearing Black," "Carousel," "Lost in Shanghai"; regional theater's "Remembering Tomorrow," "Miss Saigon," Disney's "When You Wish"; www.kevinschuering.com).

Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director, will introduce the play.

Playwright Kavin Panmeechao is a New York/L.A.-based actor and writer. Selected acting credits include "Madam Secretary" (CBS), Lincoln Center Theater's "The King and I" (National Tour/UK/Tokyo), "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (National Tour), "Miss Saigon" (Ogunquit Playhouse), and "A Chorus Line" (3-D Theatricals). His plays include "Public Heroics Commission" (Hudson Stage), "Blue - A Playlet" (Cardinal Stage), "One Tough Cookie," and "Subreddit."

Director/playwright/adapter Mark Shanahan appeared at Westport Country Playhouse in "Around the World in 80 Days," "Tryst," "Sedition," "David Copperfield," "Journey's End," and over 20 Script in Hand playreadings. In addition to curating Playhouse Radio Theater, he is curator of the Playhouse's Script in Hand series and has directed Playhouse Script in Hand readings of "Butterflies Are Free," with Blythe Danner and Jonathan Groff, and "The Greatest Gift" by Weston playwright David Wiltse, and co-directed with Anne Keefe "Miracle on South Division Street." New York stage includes "The 39 Steps," "Small World," "Checkers," "Tryst," "The Shaughraun," "As Bees in Honey Drown," and "The Internationalist." His directorial work has been seen at Alley Theatre, George Street Playhouse, Virginia Stage, Hudson Stage, Theatre Square, The White Heron, Fulton Opera House, Mile Square Theatre, Weston Playhouse, Florida Rep, Penguin Rep, Merrimack Rep, Hangar Theatre, The Cape Playhouse, and many more. He is the author of the Off-Broadway and regional hit comedy, "The Dingdong," and holiday adaptations of "A Merry Little Christmas Carol" and "A Sherlock Carol." He is a graduate of Brown University (BA) and Fordham University (MA, faculty). www.mark-shanahan.net.

John Gromada, original music and sound design, is a composer and sound designer for theater, film, television, and dance. He has been on the production team for 10 Westport Country Playhouse shows, including "Of Mice and Men." Best known for his theater music for plays, he has written scores and designed sound for many critically acclaimed, award-winning Broadway productions. Gromada received a Tony nomination for his work on "The Trip to Bountiful" and has also received three Drama Desk Awards, and the Lucille Lortel, Obie, Henry Hewes, Drama-Logue, EDDY, and Connecticut Critics Circle awards. www.johngromada.com.

Following the audio play will be a brief discussion with playwright and director of "The Return."

The audio play runs approximately 35 minutes. Complete details at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/thereturn/.