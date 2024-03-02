Warner Announces 2024 Gala Theme: Moonlight Flight

The Warner Theatre has announced the theme for this year's fundraising gala: Moonlight Flight. The 2024 Gala Celebration will be held on Saturday May 18 in the Carole & Ray Neag Performing Arts Center.

Beginning at 5 pm, indulge in a soirée of hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and the enchanting music of MJ Vaciaunas. During the cocktail hour, attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for exclusive parties and bid on exciting silent auction experiences. The evening will continue in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, transformed into a celestial dining experience, with an open bar, dinner, live entertainment by the Gatsby Gang Jazz Band, a live auction emceed by Eric Hummel, and a presentation unveiling the Warner's path forward.

Tickets are $200 per person. To reserve a table or to sponsor the 2024 Gala, please call Lesley Budny at 860-489-7180 x 1020.

ABOUT THE WARNER THEATRE

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts.

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website at the button below.