WTG Presents THE HERE+THERE PLAYS

The WTG Virtual Events Committee will present The Here+There Plays, January 8 & 9 at 7 pm.

Written specifically to be performed virtually and then voted on by judges and the public: The Yearly Report; A Pandemic Bedsheets, And You; and Hell in a Zoom Call, will now be performed LIVE for your streaming pleasure!

Register at https://forms.gle/8hxA3vJrWYVJQjwH6 at least an hour before the performance you would like to stream. $5 suggested donation

The shows:

The Yearly Report written and directed by Mason Beiter

As we enter the final quarter of 2020, a godly meeting is held to evaluate the collapse of the human race.

A pregnancy scare is stressful enough, but what about a pregnancy scare during a global pandemic? Chaos ensues as the rising stress levels of five friends leak into their weekly Zoom call. It's up to Barb to hop between video calls and broker peace before the night is up.

Hell in a Zoom Call written and directed by Claudia Emanuele

Those who rule hell and make life a living hell talk about what they can do to torment the humans more. We determine how Satan feels about how they are viewed, and how they will proceed to torment the human race.