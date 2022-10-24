WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL at Ivoryton Playhouse
CT Chapter LPTW Presents Panel on 'Rebuilding Theater with Greater Relevance' and Presents Ivoryton Playhouse with 'Seal of Approval' for Promoting Theater Women
"Rebuilding Theater with Greater Relevance" will be the topic of a panel presented by the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women at Saturday's Women Playwrights Festival at Ivoryton Playhouse.
Emma Palzere-Rae will moderate with panelists Cynthia Rider, managing director Hartford Stage, Carly Callahna, producer, and Carin Jennie Estey, founder Safe Spaces.
The Chapter also will present the Playhouse with its 'Seal of Approval' for its efforts to provide equal opportunities for women both on and behind the stage. Jacqueline Hubbard, executive aritsitc director for the Playhouse, will accept.
The festival is the fourth presented by the playhouse. Four playwrights come to town, have a chance to work on their plays and the plays will be presented beginning at 2 pm at the festival Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Playhouse, 100 Main St., Ivoryton. A boxed dinner option is available. The panel will be presented in betwee the four plays. Info and tickets here:
Schedule:
2 pm
Two Play Performance and Talk Backs
RECONSTRUCTION by Barbara Kimmel
AT THE HOTEL TEXAS by Laurie Graff
4 pm League of Professional Theatre Women Discussion and Conversation "Rebuilding Theatre with Greater Relevance"
5 pm Boxed dinners prepared by Ani's Table delivered - please place orders in advance.
6 pm Social hour in the Playhouse tent - cash bar open serving red and white wine, prosecco, beer and soft drinks
7 pm Two Play Performance and Talk Backs
HOW TO TIE A TIE by Brittney S. Harris
SCRAMBLED EGGS by Karly Thomas
EACH TICKET INCLUDES BOTH PERFORMANCE TIMES (FOR ALL PLAYS):
$30 adult / $25 senior / $20 LPTW / $10 student. Call 860.767.7318 to book tickets
or
Please call Sue McCann 860.767.7318 to discuss, confirm and pay for your order.
PLAY AND PLAYWRIGHT INFORMATION:
AT THE HOTEL TEXAS by Laurie Graff
Laurie Graff is writer and actor from NYC. Best known for the chick-lit hit, You Have to Kiss a Lot of Frogs, Laurie has also written the novels Looking for Mr. Goodfrog and The Shiksa Syndrome. A produced and published OOB playwright, Laurie's work is included in New Monologues for Women by Women and Best Men's Stage Monologues of 1999. Having worked for years as an actress, Laurie's favorite theatrical role was Frenchy in the Broadway hit Grease.
This play takes place late morning on Friday, November 22, 1963 and follows two sisters, Opal, a chambermaid, and Lottie, a waitress, working and scheming and sharing their plans as they work at the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth.
RECONSTRUCTION by Barbara Kimmel
Barbara Kimmel is an Atlanta-based playwright and children's author. Her plays are humorous takes on women's struggles to find their voices and be heard. They have been produced in New York, London, Chicago, and Atlanta. She is a member of Working Title Playwrights and lives in Atlanta with her husband, playwright Hank Kimmel.
A woman faces breast cancer while her house is falling apart. Both require immediate attention. She struggles with anxiety and a dizzying amount of information as the decision-making processes become absurdly intertwined.
HOW TO TIE A TIE by Brittney S. Harris
Brittney S. Harris, a native of Norfolk, VA, has a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from the University of Georgia and is currently Assistant Professor of Theatre at Old Dominion University. Her areas of expertise and interests are in Race and Performance, Theatre for Social Change, and performative community-engaged programming. Brittney's work is included in Best Women's Monologues 2021 Anthology.
The play is set in present day and takes place in the sanctuary of a church. Charles Walker, a black man in his 40s and his wife, Grace, are getting ready for their daughter's wedding. The play addresses the themes of non-traditional marriage in the past and present.
SCRAMBLED EGGS by Karly Thomas
Karly Thomas is a New York based playwright, originally from San Juan Capistrano, CA. Her work has been produced by the University of Michigan, the Midtown International Theatre Festival, and the OC-Centric New Play Festival, as well as developed by the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival. Awards include the Kasdan Scholarship for Creative Writing, the Kennedy Center's National Undergraduate Playwriting Award, and the National Society of Arts and Letters Richard Benvenuto Playwriting Award. Member of the Playwrights' Center and the Dramatists Guild
A brunch-time gathering in a chic, Manhattan hotspot; an eclectic mix of characters including maybe Sarah Jessica Parker; a celebration or a commiseration? This play deals with our complicated relationships with families and abortion
Panelist Bios:
Carly Callahan (Board of Trustees, Ivoryton Playhouse) is a Connecticut and New York based artistic entrepreneur focused on developing innovative live entertainment. She has decades' worth of experience in theatrical marketing and audience development. Her passion lies in fostering the intersection of artistic expression and community building. Carly is a graduate of Brown University.
Carin Jennie Estey (Theater Artist, Founder, Safe Spaces) Based out of Southeastern Connecticut, Carin works largely as a stage manager, director, teaching artist, and intimacy professional. Carin has been the recipient of several grants including The Elizabeth L. Mahaffey Arts Administration Fellowship for 2022. Carin is the event coordinator at Artreach, Inc., a teaching artist with Oddfellows Playhouse, and the founder of Safe Spaces, an organization that offers professional development training on creating equitable, consent forward, and trauma informed rehearsal and performance spaces. Additional information availabe atl www.Carin-Jennie-Estey.com
Cynthia Rider (Managing Director Hartford Stage)
Rider is the eighth managing director at Hartford Stage joining recently appointed Artistic DIrector Melia Bensussen. She became the Oregon Shakespeare Festival's (OSF) third executive director in 2013. While at OSF, she successfully worked with the board and noted Artistic Director, Bill Rauch, in the creation of a ten-year strategic plan, oversaw an increase in contributed income of more than 20 percent, and participated in artistic initiatives that resulted in three OSF-commissioned plays moving to Broadway, with one winning the Tony Award for Best Play and another winning the Pulitzer Prize.
Additional highlights of Rider's successful tenure at OSF include the creation of the Access for All campaign, which renovated the courtyard in front of OSF's theatres and added an elevator and wheelchair seating to the Bowmer Theatre, and the opening of the new Hay-Patton Rehearsal Center - all while producing a repertory season of eleven productions in three theatres, managing an annual operating budget of $40 million and offering a number of educational and community engagement programs for audiences and students.
Prior to joining OSF, Cynthia Rider spent nine years at Kansas City Repertory Theatre as Managing Director and, earlier, as Associate Director for Advancement and Administration. Her experience also includes six years as Executive Director of the Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey. She served as Associate Director, later promoted to Acting Director, of the Massachusetts Manufacturing Partnership, which worked to strengthen small and medium-sized manufacturers across the state.
Rider's theatre experience also includes time spent on the stage. After graduating from Boston University, she started her theatre career as a resident company member, guest artist and young company actor at The Alley Theatre in Houston.
Emma Palzere-Rae (moderator) is a playwright, actor, director, producer and non-profit administrator. Emma spent 15 years as part of the NYC theater community, where she began producing one-woman plays and founded the Womenkind Festival. Over its ten-year run, Womenkind presented nearly 75 different performers, mainly original works. She is the Associate Director at Artreach, Inc. (Norwich, CT), and has also held the position of Artistic Director for Plays for Living (NYC), a touring company dedicated to social change, where she also wrote and developed plays for the repertoire. Emma's plays include "Aunt Hattie's House", about what compelled Harriet Beecher Stowe to pen "Uncle Tom's Cabin", and "Live from the Milky Way... It's Gilda Radner!" Her current projects include "The Woodhull Project" about 1872 Presidential candidate, Victoria Woodhull; and the two-act "Finders Weepers". Her one-woman plays tour throughout the country under the banner of Be Well Productions. Emma is passionate about nurturing theater artists and co-founded The Way of the Labyrinth Playwright's Retreat, held every June since 2015 in southeastern Connecticut. Emma has also been an adjunct professor in the Arts Administration program in the Dramatic Arts Department at the University of Connecticut. Emma serves on the steering committee of the League of Professional Theatre Women (CT Chapter) and the boards of the CT Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, New London Arts Council, and East Lynne Theater Company. She is also a member of Actors Equity Association and the Dramatists Guild, where she serves as the regional representative for New England-West. Emma holds a B.F.A in Acting with minors in Creative Writing and Speech from Emerson College, Boston. In 2021, Emma was awarded an Artist Fellowship from the CT Office of the Arts.
