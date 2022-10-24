"Rebuilding Theater with Greater Relevance" will be the topic of a panel presented by the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women at Saturday's Women Playwrights Festival at Ivoryton Playhouse.

Emma Palzere-Rae will moderate with panelists Cynthia Rider, managing director Hartford Stage, Carly Callahna, producer, and Carin Jennie Estey, founder Safe Spaces.

The Chapter also will present the Playhouse with its 'Seal of Approval' for its efforts to provide equal opportunities for women both on and behind the stage. Jacqueline Hubbard, executive aritsitc director for the Playhouse, will accept.

The festival is the fourth presented by the playhouse. Four playwrights come to town, have a chance to work on their plays and the plays will be presented beginning at 2 pm at the festival Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Playhouse, 100 Main St., Ivoryton. A boxed dinner option is available. The panel will be presented in betwee the four plays. Info and tickets here:

Schedule:

2 pm

Two Play Performance and Talk Backs

RECONSTRUCTION by Barbara Kimmel

AT THE HOTEL TEXAS by Laurie Graff

4 pm League of Professional Theatre Women Discussion and Conversation "Rebuilding Theatre with Greater Relevance"

5 pm Boxed dinners prepared by Ani's Table delivered - please place orders in advance.

6 pm Social hour in the Playhouse tent - cash bar open serving red and white wine, prosecco, beer and soft drinks

7 pm Two Play Performance and Talk Backs

HOW TO TIE A TIE by Brittney S. Harris

SCRAMBLED EGGS by Karly Thomas

EACH TICKET INCLUDES BOTH PERFORMANCE TIMES (FOR ALL PLAYS):

$30 adult / $25 senior / $20 LPTW / $10 student. Call 860.767.7318 to book tickets

or

Please call Sue McCann 860.767.7318 to discuss, confirm and pay for your order.

PLAY AND PLAYWRIGHT INFORMATION:

AT THE HOTEL TEXAS by Laurie Graff

Laurie Graff is writer and actor from NYC. Best known for the chick-lit hit, You Have to Kiss a Lot of Frogs, Laurie has also written the novels Looking for Mr. Goodfrog and The Shiksa Syndrome. A produced and published OOB playwright, Laurie's work is included in New Monologues for Women by Women and Best Men's Stage Monologues of 1999. Having worked for years as an actress, Laurie's favorite theatrical role was Frenchy in the Broadway hit Grease.

This play takes place late morning on Friday, November 22, 1963 and follows two sisters, Opal, a chambermaid, and Lottie, a waitress, working and scheming and sharing their plans as they work at the Hotel Texas in Fort Worth.

RECONSTRUCTION by Barbara Kimmel

Barbara Kimmel is an Atlanta-based playwright and children's author. Her plays are humorous takes on women's struggles to find their voices and be heard. They have been produced in New York, London, Chicago, and Atlanta. She is a member of Working Title Playwrights and lives in Atlanta with her husband, playwright Hank Kimmel.

A woman faces breast cancer while her house is falling apart. Both require immediate attention. She struggles with anxiety and a dizzying amount of information as the decision-making processes become absurdly intertwined.

HOW TO TIE A TIE by Brittney S. Harris

Brittney S. Harris, a native of Norfolk, VA, has a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from the University of Georgia and is currently Assistant Professor of Theatre at Old Dominion University. Her areas of expertise and interests are in Race and Performance, Theatre for Social Change, and performative community-engaged programming. Brittney's work is included in Best Women's Monologues 2021 Anthology.

The play is set in present day and takes place in the sanctuary of a church. Charles Walker, a black man in his 40s and his wife, Grace, are getting ready for their daughter's wedding. The play addresses the themes of non-traditional marriage in the past and present.

SCRAMBLED EGGS by Karly Thomas

Karly Thomas is a New York based playwright, originally from San Juan Capistrano, CA. Her work has been produced by the University of Michigan, the Midtown International Theatre Festival, and the OC-Centric New Play Festival, as well as developed by the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival. Awards include the Kasdan Scholarship for Creative Writing, the Kennedy Center's National Undergraduate Playwriting Award, and the National Society of Arts and Letters Richard Benvenuto Playwriting Award. Member of the Playwrights' Center and the Dramatists Guild

A brunch-time gathering in a chic, Manhattan hotspot; an eclectic mix of characters including maybe Sarah Jessica Parker; a celebration or a commiseration? This play deals with our complicated relationships with families and abortion

Panelist Bios: