NINE to be Presented at Connecticut Theatre Company in May and June

Connecticut Theatre Company is proud to present "Nine" running May 17th through June 2nd at the Repertory Theatre in New Britain.

Nine is the story of a celebrated film director Guido Contini and his attempts to come up with a plot for his next film as he is pursued by hordes of beautiful women, all clamoring to be loved by him and him alone. Flashbacks reveal the substance of his life which will become the material for his next film: a musical version of the Casanova story.

Director, Duane Campbell, says "This is a complex musical that's rarely done in Connecticut. We have a wonderful cast that has risen to the challenges presented and have turned out a beautiful show."

The cast consists of gifted performers from all over Connecticut including: Willimantic (Kat Blair), Middletown (Erin Campbell, Claire Fracasse, Kerrie Maguire), Monroe (Sheila Duckworth), Berlin (Nancy Ferenc), Bristol (Julianne Freeman), West Hartford (Ginamarie Garabedian), Cromwell (Lauren Hyne, Christine McGuinness, Bonnie Sprague), Madison (Graeme Kennedy), Wethersfield (Kathryn Lewis), Naugatuck (Claudia Lynch), Ivoryton (Becky McLean), New Haven (Nick Rapuano), Killingworth (Michelle Rocheford Johnston), Shelton (Jeanie Tuzzio), Avon (Isabella Carvalho) and New Britain (Destiny Whitten).

The musical runs from May 17th - June 2nd with Friday and Saturday performances at 7pm and two Sunday matinees on 5/26 and 6/2 at 2 pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website at https://www.connecticuttheatrecompany.org/ or in person the day of the show. The box office opens one hour prior to each performance.

