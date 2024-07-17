WHOSE BARN IS IT ANYWAY to Return to Theater Barn in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Role in the Hay Players bring their unique brand of improv stylings back to the Theater Barn stage with their latest installment of Whose Barn Is It Anyway?, Saturday, August 24th, at 8pm.

Hosted by Matt Austin and Featuring Pamme Jones, Rick Hodder, Billy Dempster, Meg Jones, Monica O'Brien, Melissa Power & Isabella Bertram, this spontaneous evening of comedy, based on suggestions from the audience, has no script and no plot. Performers are thrust into situations where they must use their imagination and comedic instincts, and what evolves is a combination of comedy and game show-with hilarious results. Anything can happen...and usually does.

So be prepared to enter a wacky world of anything-goes insanity, because the only thing that is predictable is an evening of laughs for everyone. Due to the spontaneous nature of improvisation, performances may contain adult language and themes that may not be suitable for children. Parental discretion is advised.

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Seating is cabaret-style and the audience is invited to bring food and drinks. Concessions are also available in the lobby. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are $15/person and reservations can be made at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

