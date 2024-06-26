WHO TOOK THE COOKIES FROM THE COOKIE JAR? Comes to the Ballard Institute in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of its 2024 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Who Took the Cookies from the Cookie Jar? by WonderSpark Puppets on July 20 at 11 a.m. in Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs.

In Who Took the Cookies from the Cookie Jar? WonderSpark company member (and UConn Puppet Arts program alumna) Julia Darden brings the classic children's song to life as a hilarious hand-puppet mystery show. Join detective Mystery Max as he searches for clues to find out "whodunit". The audience will sing songs and help Max find the missing cookies to solve the case. This hand puppet show in a traditional puppet booth covers themes including resolving conflict, persisting through challenges, engaging in conversation and identifying and expressing emotions appropriately.

WonderSpark Puppets is a New York City-based puppet theater company led by Chad Williams and UConn Puppet Arts Program alumna Z Briggs. The company's mission is to spread joy, spark imagination, and share laughter through high-quality puppet performances. They have partnered with NYC Public Schools, the New York Public Library, and such companies as CAMP and Bed Bath & Beyond and have toured original productions and puppetry workshops internationally to festivals in Thailand and Taiwan.

Reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served. In case of rain, the shows will take place in the Ballard Institute Theater at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. For more information about the show, visit bimp.uconn.edu/2024/06/17/cookie-jar/.

The Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership and supported by a generous gift from Phillip Mairorana in memory of his wife Theresa Mairorana and donations by Ballard Institute supporters to UConn Gives.

