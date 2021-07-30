Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE GIRL BLUE as Part of Goodspeed By The River

Performances run August 4 - 29.

Jul. 30, 2021  

Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical run as part of Goodspeed by the River, August 4 - 29.

Check out a first look inside rehearsal below!

Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical is an exuberant new musical with a tour de force performance by award-winning actor Laiona Michelle. From classical music -prodigy - to "High Priestess of Soul," this story taps into the legend that is Nina Simone with an honest and powerful portrait of her rich life and her ultimate decline. Feel the passion, joy and pain of a woman adored by millions - then and now.

Learn more at https://www.goodspeed.org/shows/little-girl-blue.

