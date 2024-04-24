The Palace Theatre's 12th Annual Gala Raises $155,000

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, April 5, The Palace Theatre in Stamford welcomed award-winning country trio Lady A for the nonprofit's 12th Annual Gala. The Palace's largest annual fundraiser, the event raised $155,000 to support the organization and its arts education programs.

One of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, Lady A has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 number one hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. The country radio staple has earned ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award nod.

"As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate, enrich, and inspire the diverse population across our region," said Michael Moran, President and CEO of The Palace. "Outstanding performers like Lady A contribute significantly to our efforts, entertaining tens of thousands of patrons each year. Additionally, we're dedicated to providing arts education programming to hundreds of under-resourced youth annually, awarding scholarships to many who might not otherwise have the opportunity to participate."

The Palace also recognized Jodi Gutierrez, George Comfort & Sons' Vice President of Property Management, as its 2024 Arts Ovation Award recipient.

With the support of George Comfort President and CEO Peter Duncan, Jodi Gutierrez has made it a priority to position the commercial real estate firm as a corporate partner committed to doing good in the Stamford community. "Jodi's dedication to this community is truly inspiring," noted Moran. "Her work continues to help many local organizations thrive, which, in turn, enriches the lives of everyone who calls our city home."

As chairperson of the Stamford Partnership, Gutierrez is deeply invested in advancing the nonprofit's mission of improving the quality of life for all those who work and/or live in the City of Stamford. In addition to The Palace Theatre, she has helped to support numerous organizations locally including the Boys and Girls Club of Stamford, March of Dimes Fairfield County Division, ARI of Connecticut, Stamford Chamber of Commerce, DSSD, Stamford Citizen of the Year, American Red Cross Fairfield County Chapter, Domus, Ferguson Library, among others. Gutierrez has also served as a member of the Stamford Transportation Advocacy Team and is a past president of Southern CT BOMA.