VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of New Paradigm Theatre's FOOTLOOSE

New Paradigm Theatre loves to share "Behind the Scenes" footage and this video features the five young stars in Footloose in their callbacks! These young stars were all auditioned through the A-1 auditions and are from all over the US.

It stars Ramone Nelson (Ren), Megan Hasse (Ariel), Erika Spondike (Rusty), Raul Calderon (Willard) and Lance Jewett (Chuck).

This show will be produced Aug 20 and 21st with J. Clayton Winters as the Director/Choreographer and Chris Coogan as Musical Director.

"We are dedicating this show to the memory of Lauren Wilder. Our original director and choreographer when we For tickets, visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53896