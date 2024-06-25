Trevor Noah to Perform at Mohegan Sun Arena in August 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning host and comedian Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show" announced a Sunday, August 25th show at Mohegan Sun Arena. The night of over-the-top laughter kicks off at 7:00pm.

Tickets to see the Emmy Award winner go on sale Friday, June 28th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, Comedy fan can purchase tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, June 29th.

Trevor Noah is one of the most successful comedians in the world and was the host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central for seven years. Under Trevor, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” broke free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audience. Last year, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” landed a record number of seven Emmy Award nominations.

Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” and its young readers adaptation, released in 2019, “It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” which also debuted as a New York Times bestseller. The Audible edition of “Born a Crime,” performed by Trevor, was produced by Audible and remains one of the top- selling, highest-rated, and most-commented-on Audible performances of all time. To date, “Born a Crime” has sold over 3 million copies across all formats.

Following the extraordinary success of “Born a Crime,” Trevor is writing a new book titled “Into the Uncut Grass” for One World (an imprint of the Random House Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC). The book is scheduled for release in 2024 and is a gorgeously illustrated and moving modern fable for readers of all ages about forgiveness, acceptance, and the secret to solidarity.

Trevor currently hosts an original Spotify weekly podcast titled What Now? With Trevor Noah. In this new podcast, listener will get a chance to hear Trevor Noah like never before. In each episode, Trevor will go deep with a special guest, including entertainers, CEOs, actors, athletes, and thought leaders. He'll bring the kind of conversations that happen behind the scenes to light, full of radical candor, authentic back-and-forths, and honest reactions, with Trevor bringing to bear his classic, effortlessly playful and equally probing style.

