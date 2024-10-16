Tony Davis Will Play Living Room Concert Series at TheaterWorks Hartford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorks Hartford, under the direction of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, will present the second concert of the 24/25 Living Room Concert Series, an intimate performance that brings local musicians, visiting artists, and the Greater Hartford community together for an experience that feels like home.

This concert will mark Tony Davis’ second performance in the Living Room series, with his debut happening in May of 2022. He will be joined by pianist Chris McCarthy.

The Living Room Concert series is curated by Erica Tracy Sullivan, with tickets starting at $20. Subscription options are also available this season. Buy ahead or subscribe. All ticket and subscription options are available at twhartford.org.

