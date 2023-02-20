Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David Galligan

The ensemble cast tells the story of Pippin, a young prince who longs to find passion and adventure in his life. 

Feb. 20, 2023  

TheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David Galligan

TheatreWorks New Milford welcomes one of N.Y. and L.A.'s top stage directors, David Galligan, direct their summer production of Pippin.

Pippin, with a book by Roger O. Hirson and Bob Fosse, and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, features a troupe of performers, led by the charismatic Leading Player. The ensemble cast tells the story of Pippin, a young prince who longs to find passion and adventure in his life.

TheatreWorks production of Pippin will be directed by David Galligan whose recent credits include direction of Always Patsy Cline with Sally Struthers and Carter Calvert. He co-created and directed the musical revue Blame It On The Movies, which played off-Broadway. He later repeated the staging for a Pasadena Playhouse production.

Other Playhouse productions include Lettice and Lovage, with Jane Carr and Mary Jo Catlett, Alone Together with Nancy Dussault, The Lion in Winter with Carole Cook and Tom Troupe, The Gay 90s Musical (Celebration), Blame It On The Movies II, Cabaret, Angry Housewives, A Lovely Way To Spend An Evening, Fortune And Men's Eyes, Slings and Eros, Filumena, Trouble In Tahiti, Triplets In Uniform, Jesus Christ Superstar, Falsettos, Gifts Of The Magi and Lullaby Of Broadway. David also directed the triumphant engagement of Carole Cook at 54 Below in New York city. He is the recipient of the Los Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation Lifetime Achievement Award. David produced and directed the Southland Theatre Artists Goodwill Event for 33 years, the longest- running AIDS benefit in the world.

Auditions for Pippin will take place at the end of April and the production will run for four weekends beginning July 14th at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford, CT. More information 860-350-6863 or email info@theatreworks.us. Sign up to receive our newsletters/more information at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226043®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreworks.us%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




BEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in April Photo
BEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in April
The Warner Theatre will welcome BEATLES VS. STONES to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm! ﻿Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, February 21 and to the public on Friday, February 24 at 10 am.
Square One Theatre Company Presents AGNES OF GOD Next Month Photo
Square One Theatre Company Presents AGNES OF GOD Next Month
Square One Theatre Company presents playwright John Pielmeier's taut, compelling, forceful and thought-provoking drama Agnes of God, inspired by a newspaper article about an event that occurred in a convent near Rochester, New York.
Windham Theatre Guild to Present MARCHING INTO OBLIVION IV in March Photo
Windham Theatre Guild to Present MARCHING INTO OBLIVION IV in March
Marching Into Oblivion IV is the newest installment of the annual comedy showcase which has been infecting southeastern Connecticut stages since 2018.
Review: ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan Photo
Review: ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan
This important production is a must-see. Special events added.

