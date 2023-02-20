TheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David Galligan

TheatreWorks New Milford welcomes one of N.Y. and L.A.'s top stage directors, David Galligan, direct their summer production of Pippin.

Pippin, with a book by Roger O. Hirson and Bob Fosse, and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, features a troupe of performers, led by the charismatic Leading Player. The ensemble cast tells the story of Pippin, a young prince who longs to find passion and adventure in his life.

TheatreWorks production of Pippin will be directed by David Galligan whose recent credits include direction of Always Patsy Cline with Sally Struthers and Carter Calvert. He co-created and directed the musical revue Blame It On The Movies, which played off-Broadway. He later repeated the staging for a Pasadena Playhouse production.

Other Playhouse productions include Lettice and Lovage, with Jane Carr and Mary Jo Catlett, Alone Together with Nancy Dussault, The Lion in Winter with Carole Cook and Tom Troupe, The Gay 90s Musical (Celebration), Blame It On The Movies II, Cabaret, Angry Housewives, A Lovely Way To Spend An Evening, Fortune And Men's Eyes, Slings and Eros, Filumena, Trouble In Tahiti, Triplets In Uniform, Jesus Christ Superstar, Falsettos, Gifts Of The Magi and Lullaby Of Broadway. David also directed the triumphant engagement of Carole Cook at 54 Below in New York city. He is the recipient of the Los Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation Lifetime Achievement Award. David produced and directed the Southland Theatre Artists Goodwill Event for 33 years, the longest- running AIDS benefit in the world.

Auditions for Pippin will take place at the end of April and the production will run for four weekends beginning July 14th at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford, CT. More information 860-350-6863 or email info@theatreworks.us.