TheatreWorks New Milford Presents Virtual Production of Conor McPherson's PORT AUTHORITY

Port Authority is McPherson's wickedly funny play exploring the intersecting story of three generations of Irishmen.

Mar. 18, 2021  

TheatreWorks New Milford's Page 2 Stage series continues with an ON DEMAND production of Conor McPherson's Port Authority on April 8, 9, 10 and 11 at Broadway on Demand (PRE-ORDER AT https://tinyurl.com/TWPortAuthority).

Port Authority is the intersecting story of three generations of Irishmen who live in their own private worlds but take turns confiding their memories of "what might have been" to the audience. This is a wickedly funny play with a poignant edge.

TheatreWorks' President Christine Daley is "thrilled we were able to put together this talented team of actors and director with BroadwayOnDemand and Dramatists Play Service to bring this touching, memorable story to our patrons virtually."

Featuring Jim Dieter of Watertown, CT as Kevin, a young underachiever in love with his roommate, Fred Rueck of Ridgefield, CT as Dermot, a middle-aged man who is starting a job he is unqualified for, and Will Jeffries of Soutbury, CT as Joe, a widower who looks back on a period of great passion in his life.

The production is under the direction of Francis A. Daley of Danbury.

The cost to view is only $10.00 and the link to pre-order is https://tinyurl.com/TWPortAuthority. This performance will be available ON DEMAND on April 8, 9, 10 and 11.


