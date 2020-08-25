TheaterWorks Hartford Announces 2020/21 Season

TheaterWorks Hartford Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero announced today that their 20/21 season is now on-sale.

TheaterWorks Hartford Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero announced today that their 20/21 season is now on-sale. The new season introduces a flexible membership model and includes shifting from a traditional 5 play season to a Season of 12 plays delivered monthly. Rob said "We're super excited about the opportunities this creates and the important voices we can elevate and stories we can share in the coming year".

"Converting our subscriptions to monthly memberships is something we've been interested in for a while. We're working to make our connection to our audience as agile and frictionless as possible by embracing a no stress / no risk model. We're trusting that if we deliver artistic quality and important stories that our community will stay with us month to month and hopefully for seasons to come. We believe we can tell stories in a compelling way that maintains connection and elevates hope and humanity."

TheaterWorks Hartford (TWH) will produce new works, developmental pieces, and fully realized pieces, including THE WHO AND THE WHAT and a concert version of FUN HOME. New projects by Alani ilongwe, Sarah Gancher Harrison David Rivers and James Anthony Tyler are also part of the season. It's going to be an extraordinary year filled with important voices, laughter, music and hope.



TWH MEMBERSHIP is a yearlong ticket to great stories you can enjoy from the comfort and safety of your home. You can buy a season long membership at a discounted annual rate or opt for a risk-free monthly membership. Both, Individual and Household memberships are available. The 20/21 season runs September 2020 through August 2021.

Beginning in September of 2020, members will be able to stream diverse and innovative theatrical experiences online - each month - so you can easily enjoy theater from the safety of your home.

Members get the "extras" - Talkbacks, Get Sauced, and other special events - streaming at your fingertips (from your keyboard or phone).

Members are FIRST IN LINE for access to seating in the theater as soon as it's safe to be back together.

Members get discounts on additional streams and merchandise, you can gift to friends and family anywhere in the world!

PRICING

Year-Long Membership

Single $195

Household $375

Monthly Membership

Single $20.21

Household $35

Pay it Forward* $75

*With this membership, you'll allow us to offer free streams to students and others in need.

