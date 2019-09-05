TheaterWorks Announces The 5th Play Of The 19-20 Season - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Theaterworks Producing Artistic Director, Rob Ruggiero announced the 5th play in its 2019-2020 Season today. Last year's celebrated Broadway comedy, The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell will make its Connecticut premiere January 30th through March 8, 2020. Ruggiero said "TheaterWorks is one of the few theaters across the country granted the rights to produce this show this year and we're thrilled. It's an ingenious play - a comedic struggle between truth and accuracy and all the grey spaces in between. It couldn't be more timely, more topical."



Ruggiero added "It was important to me that this season - post renovation - represent the best of Theaterworks with great writing and great stories. It always starts there. Bringing these plays to life in our space is special. We're exciting we're coming home."

AMERICAN SON

by Christopher Demos-Brown

October 18 - November 23, 2019

Press Night: October 24, 2019

Winner of the prestigious Laurents/Hatcher Award, American Son opened the 2018-19 Broadway season with a jolt of electricity. This explosive drama examines our nation's racial divide through the eyes of an estranged, interracial couple who rush to the police station when their son`s car has been pulled over. Over the course of an evening, the couple's disparate backgrounds collide in this gripping tale about who we are as a nation.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell

January 30 - March 8, 2020

Press Night: February 6, 2020

Jim Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact-checker for a prominent but sinking New York Magazine. John D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy - an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact-check D'Agata's essay, the 2 come head-to-head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

THE CAKE

by Bekah Brunstetter

April 5 through May 10, 2020

Press Night : April 10, 2020

All is going well for Della. Her North Carolina bakery is legendary and she's just been cast on her favorite television baking competition. But then, her late-best-friend's daughter comes home from New York City to ask her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding. When Della learns that Jen's about to marry a woman, she is forced to re-examine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all. This emotional and deliciously funny play was created by the writer of THIS IS US.

THE WHO AND THE WHAT

by Ayad Ahktar

June 4 - July 12, 2020

Press Night: June 11, 2020

From the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of THE INVISIBLE HAND and DISGRACED - a thrillingly fierce and funny new play about identity, religion and the contradictions that make us who we are. Brilliant Pakistani-American writer Zarina is focused on finishing her novel about women and Islam when she meets Eli, a young convert who bridges the gulf between her modern life and her traditional heritage. But when her conservative father and sister discover her controversial manuscript, they are all forced to confront the beliefs that define them. A passionate and searing look at a family divided by faith, bonded by love and searching for truth in contemporary America.

FUN HOME

by Lisa Kron, Jeanine Tesori, Alison Bechdel

August 7 - September 13, 2020

Press Night: August 13, 2020

One of the most groundbreaking musicals to hit Broadway, Fun Home is the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical. Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family - her mother, brothers and her volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father - that connect with her in surprising new ways. Moving through past and present, she relives her childhood and her growing understanding of her sexuality. This powerful and emotional theatrical experience performed in our intimate space will bring audiences closer to Alison's story than ever before. A refreshingly honest musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.





