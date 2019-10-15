The Warner Theatre To Present 18th Annual Wine & Food Tasting

The Warner Theatre will hold its 18th Annual Wine & Food Tasting on Friday, October 25, from 6-9 pm, presented in partnership with The Cork Fine Wine & Spirits and sponsored by Thomaston Savings Bank. The Cork will generously donate 10% of all sales that evening back to the theatre! General admission tickets are $25 in advance, $30 the day of event and VIP admission tickets are $75.

For 17 years, the Warner has hosted the Wine & Food Tasting fundraising event, spanning both the Main and Studio Lobbies, drawing crowds of wine, beer and food lovers from throughout Northwest Connecticut and beyond. This year's event, features selections from over 30 international and local wine, craft beer and spirit vendors, foods from area restaurants and an auction featuring gift certificates, wine packages and more!

Join us in the exclusive VIP Room, located in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. This year's elegant VIP room features specialized catering including heavy hors d'oeuvres, chocolate samplings and a private tasting of premium wines and spirits and live entertainment.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180, visit warnertheatre.org or stop at The Cork Fine Wine & Spirits at 1597 East Main Street in Torrington. About the Warner Theatre Built by Warner Brothers Studios and opened in 1931 as a movie palace (1,772 seats), the Warner Theatre was described then as "Connecticut's Most Beautiful Theatre." Damaged extensively in a flood, the Warner was slated for demolition in the early 1980s until the non-profit Northwest

Connecticut Association for the Arts (NCAA) was founded and purchased the theatre. The Warner reopened as a performing arts center in 1983, and restoration of the main lobbies and auditorium was completed in November 2002. In 2008, the new 50,000 square foot Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center, which houses a 300 seat Studio Theatre, 200 seat restaurant and expansive school for the arts, was completed. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round with more than 160 performances and 100,000 patrons passing through its doors each season. Over 10,000 students, pre K-adult, participate in arts education programs and classes. Together, with the support of the community, the Warner has raised close to $17 million to revitalize its facilities. NCAA's mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.

To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.





