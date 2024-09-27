The University of Hartford's Hartt School Dance Division Will Perform ALL OF US

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University of Hartford’s Hartt School Dance Division will present the Fall 2024 Senior Dance Concert, “All of Us”. Performances are October 18th at 7:30pm EST and October 19th at 2:30pm EST and 7:30pm EST in the Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Theater at the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Arts Center, located at 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford, Connecticut, 06112.

“All of Us”, is a powerful evening premiering choreographic work and three solo commissions of Hartt Dance seniors Caterina Baker, MK Flaherty, and Sabrina Kreiss. Caterina provides an entertaining portrayal of a jazz club scene while her dancers are decorated in top hats and heels. MK Flaherty delves into organic material with her dancers that deals with the human condition. Blending the expressive power of contemporary ballet with evocative theatrics, Sabrina Kreiss investigates the shared human struggle of silencing our inner demons and transforming their toxic whispers into forces that empower us. Professional choreographers Gabrielle Lamb, Isaac Martin Lerner, and Michael Waldrop have created original solos for each dancer that display their individual strengths and talents. The three vastly unique group works, combined with three carefully crafted solos, create a memorable program of exquisite composition and dancing.

To purchase tickets, please visit hartford.edu/tickets or call (860) 768-4228 or (800) 274-8587. General admission tickets are $10 in advance of each performance. Tickets will not be sold at the door. University of Hartford students, faculty and staff members receive one free ticket with a valid University ID.

Photo Credit: Jack Gerrity

