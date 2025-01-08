The Sherman Players to Hold Auditions for DINNER WITH FRIENDS by Donald Margulies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The SHERMAN PLAYERS will hold auditions for their upcoming production of DINNER WITH FRIENDS by Donald Margulies, directed by Terry Sagedy!

Auditions will take place on Sunday, January 12, 3:00 pm- 5:00 pm, and Monday, January 13, 7:00 pm- 9:30 pm. Performances of the show will take place on March 28, 29, April 4, 5, 6, 11,12, 13, 18, 19, 2025.

Location: The Sherman Playhouse 5 Rt 39 N, Sherman, CT 06784. Please report to the Green Room at the rear of the Playhouse to sign in. (if using GPS to find us, please search for Sherman Players)

Synopsis:

"Dinner with Friends" is a poignant and insightful dramatic comedy that explores the complexities of friendship, marriage, and the inevitable changes that come with time. This Pulitzer Prize-winning play follows two married couples who have been friends for years, delving into the ripple effects when one couple announces their divorce.

Characters:

Karen: Female, 30-50, a food writer who is organized and a perfectionist.

Gabe: Male, 30-50, Karen's husband, also a food writer, easy-going and supportive.

Beth: Female, 30-50, an artist who is emotional and free-spirited.

Tom: Male, 30-50, Beth's husband, a lawyer who is assertive and determined.

Audition Requirements:

Sides will be made available in advance.

Bring a current headshot and resume if available.

Be prepared with conflict dates.

Rehearsals will begin on February 2, 2025, and will generally be held on Monday-Thursday evenings from 7:00 pm. This information is for guidance only, actual rehearsal timings will be dependent on cast schedules.

How to Sign Up: To register your interest use this link. Audition-Signup

Walk-ins are also welcome.

Contact Information: For any questions or additional information, please contact: auditions@shermanplayers.org

