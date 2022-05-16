The Sherman Players Present STEPPING OUT At The Sherman Playhouse This July

The Sherman Players will present their second production of the 2022 season, STEPPING OUT, written by Richard Harris and directed by Kate Kovacs of New Milford. The play will also feature tap choreography by Tina Morrissette. The production will run July 1 - 23 at the Sherman Playhouse.

STEPPING OUT is a rollicking comedy about the attempts of a misfit bunch to overcome their inhibitions and left feet in a low-rent dance studio. Mavis, a former professional chorus girl, tries her hardest to teach the bumbling amateurs the necessary dance skills for an upcoming recital. But before the dancing begins Mavis must mediate the minor dramas that erupt among this motley but lovable crew. The show features significant tap throughout the play with two short dance numbers at the end!

The cast of STEPPING OUT features William Coates (New Fairfield), Patsy Goodman (New Fairfield), Angie Joachim (Ridgefield), Michele Leigh (Brookfield), Jana Makejeva, Tina Morrisette (Brookfield), Karen Robinson (Danbury), Julie Schorr (Sherman), Erin Walsh (New Milford) and Morgana Kate Watson (Brewster, NY).

Please note that, again in line with wider policies regarding COVID-19, face masks will continue to be required to be worn at all times while inside the theater.

STEPPING OUT runs July 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 21 and 23 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on July 10 and 17. Tickets are $24 for adults and $12 for students. On Thursday, June 30, all patrons are invited to attend a "Half-Price Preview Night" at 8:00 p.m., where tickets at the door are only $12. Students may see any performance for $12 if they carry a valid student ID.

Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.

The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse) in Sherman, CT.