The Second City Return To New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre

Apr. 3, 2019  

The Second City Return To New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre

Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater returns to Long Wharf Theatre, 222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT, April 11-13, all performances at 8 PM, with The Best of The Second City. This must-see show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City's history made famous by superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more--as well as their trademark improvisation. Come see where it all began during this special 3 night engagement.

Fresh, fast and always spectacularly funny,The Second City is celebrating nearly sixty years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy's best and brightest.

Tickets for The Best of The Second City are $40 at the LWT box office ($44.50 online and over the phone) and can be purchased at 222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT 06511, by calling 203.787.4282, or by visiting longwhar.org. For more information, please call 203.787.4282 or visit longwharf.org.



Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Square One Theatre Presents TRYING
  • Thrown Stone Announces Casting For 2019 Repertory Season
  • Playhouse on Park Hosts 10th Anniversary Gala Celebration
  • Playhouse On Park Presents THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY
  • Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
  • CARMEN SUITE And PETRUSHKA To Screen At Ridgefield Playhouse

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup