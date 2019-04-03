The Second City Return To New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre

Chicago's legendary sketch and improv comedy theater returns to Long Wharf Theatre, 222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT, April 11-13, all performances at 8 PM, with The Best of The Second City. This must-see show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City's history made famous by superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more--as well as their trademark improvisation. Come see where it all began during this special 3 night engagement.

Fresh, fast and always spectacularly funny,The Second City is celebrating nearly sixty years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy's best and brightest.

Tickets for The Best of The Second City are $40 at the LWT box office ($44.50 online and over the phone) and can be purchased at 222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT 06511, by calling 203.787.4282, or by visiting longwhar.org. For more information, please call 203.787.4282 or visit longwharf.org.





